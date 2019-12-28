As co-organizer of the NoBro Art Walk, Lucas Richardson, 35, is making a difference in downtown Sedalia by encouraging others to create art and attend events pertaining to art.
An artist himself, who paints in oil, Richardson said he saw a need to involve businesses in the community and acted on it. Richardson co-directs the bi-monthly art event with Dustin Schmidt.
“As the co-director of the NoBro Art Events, I’ve strived to create our growing downtown art scene,” he said. “We aren’t the only group downtown, but we are the only group incorporating the local artists and businesses and downtown energy in the way that we are.
“We found a need in our community and did something about it,” he continued. “You can tell a good school and a good community by its commitment to its arts.”
Richardson said he become involved with NoBro after Schmidt did a pop-up show in downtown Sedalia. This prompted him to delve further into helping promote local art and artists. Richardson showed Schmidt some of his work and Schmidt suggested the pair do a collaboration.
“I met Lucas five years ago through a mutual friend of ours and asked him to be part of a pop-up art show after seeing some of his oil works,” Schmidt said. “Over time, the pop-ups turned into the NoBro Art Walks, a multi-location art event, happening multiple times a year at downtown businesses. NoBro could not have been as successful without Lucas’ leadership.
“Not only was he participating in every show, showing his beautiful landscapes and unique new take on nude portraiture, he was great at the behind the scenes delegating and organization that really makes an art show run,” Schmidt continued. “I think it’s naturally in him to be a contributor and a leader. He offers ideas, suggestions to NoBro same as a fellow artist would offer tips and critiques so you can make a better product next go around.”
Behind the scenes, Richardson and Schmidt begin organizing weeks ahead of time on Facebook.
“We have to coordinate something like this with only two months to really set it up, and even down to the last three nights or so, one of us has to be hands-on with the artists,” Richardson explained. “Anytime there’s a new artist we have to direct them through the setup. It needs a hands-on approach and I’m kind of the one who does that.”
Richardson said “it’s good to be a part of the setup.”
“We all help each other,” he added. “Creative problem solving has been a big part of our whole platform.”
Richardson used creative problem solving to build mobile panels to display the work for the shows. He coordinated with several “handy” friends in constructing the panels.
He said bringing art shows downtown is also positive for the community.
“It’s definitely taking us forward,” he said. “I feel like the energy is coming back downtown, and I feel like we’re definitely a big part of that.
“For me as an artist that’s encouraging,” he continued. “I’m committed to the community and the artists in it. Seeing these artists that we’ve worked with be excited for the shows, be excited to do more work, to be excited to have a reason to do all of this. That’s inspiring.”
Schmidt said Richardson’s commitment to the arts and others is paramount and has propelled the local art scene into a new era.
“He wouldn’t be a part of a cause he doesn’t believe in himself; his dedication to making NoBro and the local arts scene the best it can be clearly shows,” Schmidt said.
For Richardson art is more than creating, it’s a part of one’s being. This is something he sees in other artists as well.
“Art isn’t what we do, but it is who we are,” Richardson noted. “Artists have to create and we’re a venue where we make that visible. All these artists have their voice and we’re just kind of providing the microphone. It’s spawned more creativity in me, it’s encouraged me to keep producing. We love the energy downtown.”
