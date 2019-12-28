It is an investment in the future that Sedalia School District 200 teacher Michael Wright has willingly committed himself to. For Wright, 37, his life’s work is focused on his students.
Wright is an engineering instructor at Smith-Cotton High School and sponsor of Team SCREAM. Working in education for a decade, he said he feels the future belongs to the students.
“I chose education as a way to invest in people and to make a positive impact in their lives,” Wright said. “I also see tremendous value in preparing our students to pursue careers in technical fields because there is such a high demand for them.”
A graduate of the University of Central Missouri, Wright has a bachelor's degree in construction management. He received his education certifications from UCM along with a master's in Career and Technology Education Leadership.
Wright said he chose the field because he enjoys working with his hands and solving problems.
It is the quest to solve problems that Wright is passing on to his students.
“One of my biggest hopes for my students after they graduate is for them to be fulfilled in their future endeavors,” Wright said. “I want them to be happy and to be loved.
“I also want them to feel prepared to take on the world and to know how to solve problems that they'll face with confidence,” he continued. “If they come back to our community as engineers, technicians, and leaders that would be great as well.”
According to Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett, Wright is inspiring his students to meet their dreams.
"Any school district in the state of Missouri would be fortunate to have Michael Wright leading their Project Lead the Way efforts,” Triplett commented. “Through his guidance, Smith-Cotton High School has built excellent relationships with local manufacturers, which pays off for students in the form of internships and program support.
“Mr. Wright created Team SCREAM, our competitive robotics program, which competes at the highest levels and has been a launching pad for S-C students to enroll in engineering programs at the college level,” Triplett continued. "With Team SCREAM, Mr. Wright has fostered an inclusive, family atmosphere that is supportive of all team members. During the robot build season, the whole team stops working to have dinner together. The peer-to-peer support that he encourages builds cooperation skills that will easily translate to the working world and be cornerstones of those students' future success."
Wright is quick to give the credit for the team’s success to others, saying the reason for the program’s growth is the tremendous support from the district, administrators, local industry, and community. Wright added he takes pride in seeing the community, local industry, and school district support the students in the way they do.
“We started off small in 2011-12 and decided to grow the engineering program and pursue robotics,” Wright explained. “There was a lot of excitement from the students and they wanted to pursue some pretty cool projects.
“When the students get excited you want to do everything that you can to help them reach their goals,” Wright continued. “They've kept the excitement up and we've found a lot of supporters that believe in the same thing and they have helped us grow.”
The team has competed at state and national levels throughout Wright’s tenure at S-C. Last season Wright was recognized for his efforts, being named a national finalist for the Woodie Flowers Award presented to honor the outstanding coaches and mentors in the FIRST Robotics program.
Wright devotes countless hours to his students. It is something they in turn willing give back to see the team succeed.
“One of the things that I always enjoy watching every year is seeing the kids go from a team to a family,” Wright explained. “They start out as strangers, form a team, and then leave as a family each year. They are all so different but they learn to have that bond by the end of the year. It's not always perfect but it's always good.
“I also love watching them solve problems after they have struggled with difficult challenges throughout the year,” Wright added. “Their confidence grows and it is so wonderful to see them transform over the years.”
While Wright does not seek credit for himself he is quick to acknowledge the support of his own family. He said his wife, Jenna, is a supporter of him and the team, along with their children, Samuel and Madelyn.
As for the future, Wright has no plans to leave education. In a few years, his children will be in high school. Wright looks forward to teaching them and their friends, adding perhaps they will become members of Team SCREAM.
“The students work so hard and are willing to commit so much towards our team,” Wright said. “That, along with the relationships that are built, keep me motivated.”
