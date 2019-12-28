Unique stories abound in Sedalia, and Emily Schmidt has made it her mission to tell them.
A career in journalism brought Schmidt, 32, to the city in 2012, when area residents first met her on the pages of the Sedalia Democrat.
She has kept her thumb on the pulse of the community as the Democrat’s former city reporter and now as the communications director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri.
Both positions have challenged her to deliver information to readers through a variety of forms: writing, photography and social media. The Boys and Girls Club relies on Schmidt to highlight its role in the lives of nearly 2,000 local children.
“We have really good stories of kids who enjoy the club, who need the club,” Schmidt said. “Part of my job is showing what we do. A lot of people don’t really understand Boys and Girls Club.”
Through the Democrat, Schmidt reported on contentious smoking and rental inspection ordinances and wrote a collection of articles on downtown Sedalia. She and former managing editor Dennis Rich crafted the award-winning 10-part series “Meth at the Crossroads,” detailing the impact of the regional drug trade.
Schmidt’s work at the newspaper earned her the Missouri Press Association’s award for Outstanding Young Journalist in 2013. Former Democrat editor Bob Satnan, who nominated her for the award, said Sedalia quickly recognized Schmidt as an “influence in the community.”
“Em came in with an almost super-human ability to turn around a story on deadline, but as she grew in her role she developed really good enterprise reporting and writing skills,” Satnan said. “She started seeing issues more deeply, and the Democrat's readers were rewarded for that.”
She is now applying her expertise to a public relations role, one which she has seen grow significantly since joining the Boys and Girls Club in May 2014. Schmidt travels to club sites throughout the week with a camera to document after-school programs around Pettis County.
From academic tutoring in Dresden to a digital coding class in Smithton, Schmidt has become a familiar face to students, teachers and site directors across the county.
Back at her office in Sedalia, Schmidt writes press releases, speeches and, perhaps most importantly, grants.
Grant writing has shaped her into an essential cog in the club’s financial support system. Despite their strict requirements for use, grants bring needed dollars to support the club’s operations, though the organization has started to focus more on private donations.
“We always know we’re going to have some grant money, and we’re going to use it to the best of our ability,” she said. “But, we’re really trying to get people to think more philanthropically.”
Schmidt has also become heavily involved in connecting with donors and assisting with fundraising events. The generosity of Pettis County residents has endeared her to the community she adopted nearly seven years ago.
“It always amazed me,” Schmidt said. “Working at the club and seeing the donations that come in and the people who are like, ‘I don’t want my name on this. Don’t take a picture. Here you go. It’s for the kids. It’s important.’”
Schmidt grew up in St. Louis before moving to Warrensburg to study journalism at the University of Central Missouri. She got her first taste of Sedalia as an intern and weekend reporter for the Democrat during her junior and senior years of college.
By the time she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2007, Schmidt thought she had seen the last of Pettis County. But, a road winding through other local papers, including stops at the Lee’s Summit Journal and the Blue Springs Journal, led her back to a job opening as a city reporter at the Democrat.
Her byline at the time read the last name Jarrett, as she has since married and planted roots in Sedalia.
“She is a great role model for Sedalia's young women,” Satnan said. “Sedalia is fortunate that Emily Jarrett has decided to make this city her home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.