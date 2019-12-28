A life in public service was not the life Sedalia Fire Department Firefighter Colby Snapp, 26, had planned for himself in high school, but he’s glad it’s the one he ended up with.
Snapp started volunteering at the Smithton Fire Department when he was 17 and said he was always interested in it.
“I had some friends volunteering when I was in high school,” Snapp explained. “I had a cousin killed in a car accident when I was younger. I was 15 and volunteer firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs helped her. Then I had a cousin as well who was a paramedic here in town. That kind of inspired me to volunteer and eventually make it a career.”
The fire service was not what he had planned for his life initially though.
“I was always kind of interested in being a fireman, but when I was in high school I wanted a job that made a lot of money. Fire service isn't one of them…” Snapp said. “Before I was working for a company wiring railroad cabins and I was making a lot better money there than I was here.
“The first time I heard about this (firefighter) academy class I was kind of leaning on maybe not doing it because it would have been a sustainable pay cut, but two weeks later I got laid off from there and I was like, ‘Maybe I should do that.’ That was kind of the pusher to it and maybe I was a little more made out to do this job that I realized… Now I’ve realized money doesn't always mean happiness.”
Snapp went through the fire academy and EMT training. He spent six months working for the Pettis County Ambulance District while working at SFD and as a mechanic, but later left PCAD.
Now two and a half years into his career at SFD, Snapp has excelled. He has completed training and certification for fire investigator, fire officer 1 and fire inspector as well as rope rescue, core rescue, and rescue tech I and II.
Snapp and three other firefighters also received a Life Save Award earlier in the year for helping save an 8-month-old. He has also received two green sheet accommodations, which are awards given by SFD to employees to recognize them for going over and above their normal duties and a job well done.
“He’s a great firefighter,” said SFD Deputy Chief Matt Irwin. “He helps do a lot of things around the fire station that are outside of just normal firefighting activities. He helps with general maintenance on trucks, him and one other guy take them on themselves to do it. He’s a fantastic person...
“He is genuinely a good guy,” Irwin added. “He will do anything for you, whether it be here at work or if you need something done outside of the fire department. All you've got to do is ask him and he’ll do anything that he can to help anybody around here.”
Snapp said he enjoys every aspect of firefighting, especially helping people and the relationships he’s built with his fellow firefighters.
“I really enjoy just helping people,” Snapp said. “You’re the person they call when they are having some of the worst times of their lives. Just to be able to help mitigate that situation as best as you can. The outcomes aren't always how you like it, but there are times whenever you see your work pay off…
“It’s a blast to come on shift here. It’s really enjoyable. It never feels like a truly hard day at work. It feels like I’m hanging out with six of your best friends. We’re essentially family here. We fight each other, you rough house, share meals, share holidays. A lot of us, we get together outside of here, our wives are friends and kids are friends with each other and things like that.”
Outside of work, Snapp works as a diesel mechanic and spends time with his wife and daughter.
He does not plan on going anywhere anytime soon: “I plan on retiring from here.”
