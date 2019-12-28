The head of a classroom might be the last place Daniel Shaw thought he would end up.
The idea of it seemed much less likely to the Sedalia Fire Department captain than standing at the end of a hose line at a house fire or giving medical care at a car accident.
In Shaw’s words, school “wasn’t much fun” as a teenager. But, that same student, once happy to skate by in his classes, later became the lead instructor of SFD’s firefighter academy.
“The kid who really didn’t enjoy high school and what I am today are two completely different things,” Shaw said. “Once you figure out what you actually like to do, school’s not a chore anymore. You’re feeding what you want to learn about and what you want to know.”
Shaw, 34, is the epitome of a homegrown SFD firefighter. Born and raised in Sedalia, he has spent 12 years with the department and, before that, volunteered with the Pettis County Fire Protection District.
As any firefighter has, Shaw learned he had the will to run into a burning building instead of fleeing away. He discovered he could cope with witnessing grisly accident scenes and remain calm in an emergency.
The chance of finding a familiar face, though, at the source of a 911 call gave extra impetus to serving his home community.
“That kind of drove home to me the opportunity that I would have to help those that I love and those I know,” he said. “I want to see the best for Sedalia and the whole. I want to grow my community, and I want to make our department the best that we can for my home. I don’t have any desire to go anywhere else.”
Shaw’s path to the fire service began on a frozen highway between Pettis and Johnson County. He was driving to his shift at the Swisher’s factory in Warrensburg, where he worked after graduating from Smith-Cotton High School in 2003.
Driving to Warrensburg at 5 a.m. each day became perilous on winter mornings. One particularly icy day, Shaw’s truck slid into a ditch while a Ford Bronco crashed and overturned directly behind.
Shaw left his truck and discovered two of his factory coworkers in the SUV, one of whom had an injury to his head. While helping the men out of the car and calling 911, he was struck with a new idea. Maybe, this didn’t have to be the last time he rushed to aid in an emergency.
“That was pretty cool, so I think that’s something I wanted to look into,” he said. “It was just kind of an ah-ha moment for me.”
Shaw began volunteering as a Pettis County firefighter and took a job in Sedalia to be able to respond to emergency calls more frequently. He continued as a volunteer until he turned 21, the minimum age limit to apply at SFD.
Upon passing his initial tests, the department sent Shaw to the Columbia fire academy and put him through emergency medical training. At 22, he finished his courses and started his career as a paid firefighter July 31, 2006.
After four years, he advanced to the rank of engine driver, and his role at the department continued to grow. He was active as an officer in the Local 103 union of Sedalia firefighters, becoming involved in discussions with department and city officials on staff retention and payment plans.
SFD had become caught in a pattern of losing firefighters to other metro areas. The department identified a common cause that drew staff members away. Sedalia often hired firefighters from – and eventually lost them to – Kansas City and Columbia, the only two cities in the region with fire academies.
At the same time, several command staff officers, including then-Fire Chief Mike Ditzfeld, were approaching retirement, promising massive turnover at the department.
To cultivate more firefighters with local ties, SFD founded Firefighter I and II courses in Sedalia. When the opportunity arose, Shaw agreed to help implement the State of Missouri’s fire training curriculum and became a certified instructor.
“I felt strongly enough about it that I kind of took that on,” Shaw said. “I enjoyed the challenge of it, but it developed me far more than (command staff) going, ‘Hey, here’s the step-by-step process you need to take.’ It was, ‘Hey, go figure this out,’ and I grew tremendously through that process.”
Shaw now teaches one-third of the Firefighter I and II courses, often educating more in a classroom setting than field training. As the lead instructor, he is responsible for the program’s paperwork and scheduling.
The program has shown its worth, with a quarter of SFD’s staff having come from the Sedalia fire academy since it graduated its first class in 2016.
“Daniel has grown in the fire service like so many of the young men in this department,” Fire Chief Greg Harrell said. “He enjoys the interaction with others and really enjoys teaching. I hate to single him out because like so many of our firefighters, he continues to grow and increase his knowledge of the fire service. He is more of an example of what is good about this department.”
Shaw has long since discovered a penchant for education, both for himself and others. He continued taking new training courses and earned his bachelor’s degree in fire science through Columbia State University’s online program.
The person who once avoided academics is now, as Harrell said, constantly “studying and learning and then sharing that with others.”
He obtained a further Fire Instructor II certification and became a leader in Rental Inspection Committee meetings. The committee, which the city has put on hold, worked with Shaw to develop a checklist for rental property inspections and to build a class to certify future inspectors.
In April of this year, Shaw received the rank of administrative captain. He now oversees all of SFD’s training programs and its inspection bureau. This brought on a new challenge of learning fire inspection requirements and interpreting international fire codes.
By now, studying is a habit for Shaw, and teaching in front of a classroom is anything but unexpected.
“I believe we deserve the best department we can have, and you can only have the best department when you have the best people,” Shaw said. “I attribute a lot of my success to my opportunities.
“Anybody who wants to be in the fire service in this community, I want them to have that opportunity.”
