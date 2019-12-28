Kevin Thomas understands the value of opportunity.
Luck is fickle and chance is a game, but opportunity – matched with hard work – can produce something special.
Born in Vallejo, California, and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Thomas started his college basketball career in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. At Three Rivers Community College, he advanced from the 17th man to a part-time starter worth more than 20 minutes per game.
From there, Thomas helped Drury to a Division II South Central Regional appearance and led the Panthers in scoring for two coaches in as many seasons. He spent the next two seasons as a graduate assistant at Drury, helping the Panthers amass a 42-16 record.
And in eight seasons as head coach of State Fair Community College, some of the most successful recruits were products of capitalizing on opportunity – and an aversion to traffic.
“Kenny Chery (Baylor), who ended up being a great player for us, we were fortunate enough to get a phone call at the right time,” Thomas said. “Joe Thomasson (Wright State), literally when he signed our letter of intent, there were three or four other junior colleges that were en route to his home to try and sign him.
“We got there first and got him signed.”
Now coaching at Smith-Cotton High School, Thomas, 35, is going the extra mile as he and his family appeared settled in Sedalia. His wife Taylor teaches at Sedalia Middle School, while his youngest of three, twins, started kindergarten in August. Recently, Thomas accepted an appointment to the Sedalia Park Board and launched the Sedalia Youth Basketball Association, which began competition in October.
“Whatever your job is, do it to the best of your ability,” Thomas said. “If you're a bus driver, be the best bus driver you can be. If you’re a cook, be the best cook you can be. Well, I’m a basketball coach, and I feel like I have to do above and beyond what I have to do. When you do that, then I have credibility. … You can’t be a leader if you’re not willing to do the extra things.
“My wife and I, whatever we do we put 100 percent, put all our heart into what we’re doing. She’s a teacher, and people have no idea. She stays at work for two more hours, then when she leaves and gets home, she’s up grading papers, doing lesson plans. … That’s the standard.”
Thomas said he draws his philosophy from the five men who coached him from high school through college: Terry McCarter (Mandarin High School), Gene Bess (Three Rivers Community College), Gary Stanfield and Steve Hesser (Drury). Some were easy-going, focusing on technique. Others were disciplined, imposing authority like a drill sergeant.
“I’ve tried to take the good and bad from them, and make it my own,” Thomas said.
All coaches, Thomas said, emphasized a player-coach relationship based on respect. He wants the SYBA and its coaches to foster a positive environment.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things we’ll preach to our coaches,” Thomas said. “Treat kids the right way, coach the right way, coach for the right reasons. It’s not about wins and losses, it’s about development and kids having fun and seeing kids getting better and grow.
“I’ve seen coaches screaming and hollering at 7- to 8-year old kids, like ‘What are you doing?’ Well, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. He really doesn’t. You’re going to have to teach them. And you’re probably going to have to tell them over and over again.”
In years time, Thomas’ youth league should have an effect on his program at Smith-Cotton High School. But he and the SYBA hope to provide more than just a feeder program for the Tigers.
“Hopefully this will benefit not just Smith-Cotton, but some of the other high school programs in the area as well,” Thomas said. “Give their kids an opportunity to play.”
State Fair Community College continued without Thomas after the 2016-17 season, leaving he and his family with a crossroads decision. He and Taylor discussed for months the possibility of moving from Sedalia – chasing new jobs in a new city – or accepting an opportunity at Smith-Cotton.
Thomas, accustomed to long, holiday break drives from Poplar Bluff to Jacksonville, or eight-hour recruitment trips to Dayton, Ohio, said there is a certain charm to small towns – and less traffic.
“I lived in a big city my whole life until I went to college. This is where we want our kids to grow up at,” Thomas said. “Going places, you see somebody you know, people are friendlier.
“Traffic, that’s something I don’t miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.