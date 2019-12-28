There might be some stereotypes around tattoo artists, but Adam Templeton is breaking all of them, from his inviting shop to his passion for charity to his love of gardening and beekeeping.
Templeton, 38, of Sedalia, started his love of tattoos when he was 14 hanging out in local tattoo shops. He became a piercer, then a tattoo artist about five years later. Now he owns his own shop, Stay True Tattoo, which is celebrating 10 years in 2019.
He and a few others working at another shop decided to venture out on their own. Since then, the shop has moved to a larger location on West Broadway Boulevard, it employs six tattooers and a piercer, and Templeton said there is no slow season. Most of his employees, including himself, are booked solid at least a month at a time.
Billy Welch has known Templeton for two decades and joined Templeton at Stay True when it opened in 2009. Welch said Templeton, who “makes killer art,” is part of the reason he wanted to become a tattoo artist. He also said Stay True has become a place anyone is welcome.
“(Templeton) made it more of a place everyone feels they can come get a tattoo,” Welch said.
Rebekkah O’Dell has worked with Templeton since 2005 and joined Stay True shortly after it opened.
“I was so excited when it opened because I knew it would be a good place to work with him at the helm,” she said.
Templeton said he’s seen plenty of changes in the last decade of tattooing, such as an increase in female tattoo artists and more welcoming environments.
“I’ve seen a shift of shops in the last 10 years,” he said. “Being in this as long as I have, I’ve seen it go from a place people were scared to come in to and now it’s more opening and inviting. We see the complete range of clients from every walk of life.”
To celebrate Stay True’s 10th anniversary, Templeton offered a selection of $25 tattoos from noon to 5 p.m. earlier this year, with proceeds being used to buy school supplies for local students. Templeton said they were “totally overwhelmed” by the number of people who showed up, forming a line that wrapped around the building. Nine tattoo artists, some guest artists from Kansas City, were working nonstop and ended up turning people away because they were so busy.
That resulted in $2,200 worth of school supplies and gift cards. Turning his own celebration into a charity event didn’t surprise anyone.
“He’s big into giving back. He’s a super nice guy who will help you with anything,” Welch said. “It makes it easier to work for someone like that.”
“He’s so selfless, he puts everyone above himself. He just wouldn’t have it any other way,” O’Dell added. “He definitely cares a lot about the community; since it’s his hometown he does a hell of a good job giving back to it.”
Templeton said his desire to give back stems from growing up in a low-income, single-mother household with three kids.
“If you’re able to give back you should, especially at a community level,” he said.
Along with school supplies, Templeton donates to GoFundMe campaigns, donates items such as diapers and food to those in need on Facebook, and the shop gives out free kids’ Halloween costumes each year. It’s usually a family affair, as he and his wife, Jennifer, are raising their kids, Gunnar, 13, Abe, 9, Knox, 3, and Mabel, 5 months, to help out too.
When he’s not tattooing or running the shop, Templeton can probably be found tending to his garden or his four beehives that he started for the pollination benefits. He had a market garden for a while, he said, and sold produce at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market. With kids keeping him busy, he’s cut back on gardening, but the family still grows organic plants and fruit trees and raises goats, chickens and ducks.
“Knowing where your food comes from and I wanted to get away from chemicals and grow nutrient-dense food,” Templeton said of how he started his gardening hobby, which is one of many.
He said he likes to read and is always trying to learn new things. That comes into play for Japanese artwork, his favorite style of tattoos. He said enjoys studying to get it historically accurate.
Templeton tattoos at the shop four days a week and spends Fridays at home “doing owner stuff.” He also travels for tattoo conventions but despite the long hours, Templeton said he still loves what he does.
“It doesn’t always feel like work. Most jobs feel like a job. There are definitely some days this feels like a job but majority of the time it’s really open and really free,” he said. “I get to do something I really enjoy to make money.”
