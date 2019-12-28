Always looking at the glass as half full, Capri Taylor, 36, a licensed professional therapist, is proud to live in Sedalia and be one of the community’s mental health care advocates.
In 2008, Taylor received a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Bowie State University in Maryland, one of the 10 oldest HBCU, or Historically Black Colleges or Universities, in the country. She has been in private practice for three years as Ambitions Counseling LLC.
She credits a grandfather-figure, the late Webster W. Morgan, as one who guided her into the field.
“He was one of the most intelligent people I knew, but he never graduated from school,” she said. “I remember talking to him about what I wanted to be when I grew up. He lived in Washington, D.C., so I went to the school that was by him … so it kind of fit together. I remember being 13 or 14 and talking to him about these universities (HBCU) … and it all fit together later. I managed to go to one.”
She added as a child they often talked about psychology together and Morgan would always be the one to answerer her tough questions.
Since 2008, Taylor has also received credentials in professional alcohol and substance abuse counseling. She said initially she wanted to go into the criminal defense field but found the psychology aspect worked well with counseling prisoners. She combined the two.
“I was interested actually in working with prisoners, that’s why I have the substance abuse (credentials),” she said. “I wanted to keep them out of prison once they were out; lower recidivism. That’s actually what my thesis was on.”
She said working with people and seeing them improve is rewarding.
“When I meet people usually they are not having the best moments in their lives,” she noted. “To walk with them, and be beside them, and get them back where they are supposed to be, I get to see progress.”
She added that watching individuals heal mentally is like watching the renovation of a home that’s in disrepair and seeing how, in the end, it's once again beautiful and inhabitable.
“You get to uncover the pretty things again,” she said.
She also credits Colleen Pollitt, a retired licensed professional counselor with Community Counseling Services, for helping get her established in Sedalia.
“Colleen Pollitt is amazing,” Taylor said. “I found her by fluke. I was in Italy and I had to do my practicum and my internship, and I had interest in recidivism, and people who were coming back into the community. I actually had my mom (Crystal Sims) call her, I had never met this lady … so I could fly back to her and do my practicum and internship in the states.”
Pollitt was thrilled to have Taylor on board and encouraged her to come back to Sedalia.
“What a sweet, sweet lady,” Pollitt said. “She’s probably the most self-motivated young woman I’ve ever seen. When she has an idea about something, she researches it, and she dives into it, and she asks everybody what their opinion is, then she moves forward. I was just so impressed with her.”
Pollitt said Taylor completed 3,000 hours at her practice to receive her license.
“It was a blessing to have her,” Pollitt added. “The thing is, whatever she wants, she goes for it and she doesn’t let anything get in her way. If there were any questions, she knew where to find the answers, she’s a very, very smart lady.”
Pollitt said Taylor always has a positive attitude.
“The nice part about it is she doesn’t get taken in by people,” Pollitt explained. “She can really see their needs and she’s able to address them in a very positive way. She just influences so many people with her attitude and her ideas.”
Taylor has also worked locally with the Stepping Up Initiative and with the Sedalia Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team program.
“Officer (Mark) Cherry is over the CIT committee, so I volunteered to help him,” Taylor noted. “And since I’m dual credentialed … I helped the police officers learn about substance abuse and mental health. I presented to them as part of their CIT training. I volunteered time for that, because I thought it was important.”
Taylor, a 2000 Smith-Cotton High School graduate, noted she is happy to live and practice in Sedalia versus a larger city. She said she believes it’s the perfect place to raise her daughter Marrillassa, 9.
“I’ve tried to stay here,” Taylor said smiling. “A lot of my classmates who have gone professional routes have left. I’m home here, my daughter is safe. I know my neighbors; my neighbors know my dog’s name. It’s that hometown thing you can’t get somewhere else.”
