The practice of medicine is a science, but it is also an act of compassion and caring.
One needs to look no further than Jordyn Mullins, a critical care nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center, to discover how the two merge, resulting in life-saving work.
At 23, Mullins didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a nurse. Instead she thought of becoming a veterinarian. That changed when her father was in a car accident when Mullins was in junior high school.
“I did not always want to be a nurse but all through high school I wanted to be,” Mullins said. “I really made my decision when my dad was in a bad car accident and had to be flown to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. I saw all the nurses caring for him and decided that could be something I might like.”
By her freshman year in high school at Green Ridge, Mullins said her decision was made. During her junior and senior years of high school she took prerequisite dual-credit classes before enrolling in the ADN (Associate Degree in Nursing) program at State Fair Community College. Mullins was 21 when she graduated from SFCC in 2016.
Hired by BRHC following her graduation, Mullins has worked at the hospital for two and a half years.
As a charge nurse in the critical care unit, Mullins assigns patients to other nurses and organizes patient care. In that capacity, she is responsible for moving patients to other units and communicating with the multidisciplinary care team including case managers, social services, dietary and therapy departments among others.
Kasey Fredendall, a former colleague in the critical care unit at Bothwell and now an instructor in the nursing department at SFCC, commented on how deserving Mullins is for recognition of her work.
“Jordyn advocates for her patients, and she always goes above and beyond in providing care to her patients and their families,” Fredendall said. “She readily takes on new tasks and is the first one to help a co-worker.
“I have enjoyed working with her,” she added. “She always has a smile on her face.”
It is her positive outlook that has helped Mullins in her daily life.
“As a CCU nurse we also respond to any codes in the hospital including code blue (CPR), rapid response (change in patients’ condition on another unit) and code strokes (possible stroke patients),” Mullins said. “Being a CCU nurse, we see people at their worst and I really enjoy seeing the people that we helped get better.”
In her work, and her life away from the hospital, Mullins is quick to give credit to others. It is a product of the values she was taught by her family.
“I grew up on a farm in Green Ridge and my family has always been really close,” Mullins said. “I knew I always wanted to stay close to Sedalia, my family is here and it has always been ‘home.’
“My family today continues to be close,” she added. “I am married (to Ethan Mullins) and we have a little girl, Mya, who will turn 1 in December,”
At times, Mullins has to deal with community issues that are troubling to herself and others in the community: violence and substance abuse.
“My main hope for the community is that the drug use and violence decreases,” Mullins commented. “I know that every town has it but ours seems to be getting worse.”
Caring for others, no matter what their circumstance or condition, is what led Mullins to nursing and is the primary reason she continues in the profession.
“There are so many memorable moments, too many to count,” Mullins reflected on her career. “The best part of my job is seeing the patients that get better, and then seeing them out in public whether they recognize me or not — I remember them.
“My most memorable moment was when I had a patient tell me that I had saved him,” she continued. “I was a new nurse and the patient had been through a lot and I will never forget that moment. That is why I do what I do — to help people. Bottom line is that I became a nurse to help people when they are at their worst.”
