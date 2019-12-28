While a list of 20 professionals under 40 years of age usually implies prospective success, Tim Barnes already considers himself semi-retired.
“Half retired, half not,” he said.
A native of Hughesville, where his family owns a farm, work is never finished. As a professional football player in the NFL, Barnes is going on two seasons without a team. In Missouri, where Barnes attended Pettis County R-V and the University of Missouri in Columbia, at least three teams claim the 30-year-old. In his first coaching position, Barnes was named the offensive line and tight ends coach for the Smith-Cotton Tigers this season.
“I was new with everyone else,” Barnes said. “They were new to starting and I was new to coaching. I just took it as, everyone is brand new.
“We’re very young, we’re very inexperienced, and what they’ve done so far this year has been very impressive.”
After four years at Missouri, a span in which the Tigers went 40-14 and won two bowl games, Barnes went undrafted in 2011, and was later signed by the Baltimore Ravens. Barnes joined the St. Louis Rams practice squad 10 days after the Ravens cut him.
Barnes appeared in 45 games for the Rams over three seasons before starting at center for the team’s last season in St. Louis and first season in Los Angeles. Cut by the Rams after the first year of a two-year, $5.5 million contract, Barnes, according to SportTrac, earned about that much over his seven-year career, including two short contracts with the San Francisco 49ers.
Still claiming semi-retired status, Barnes returned home. Tim, his wife and two children live west of Sedalia and time spent at the family farm near Hughesville and at Smith-Cotton’s practices keep him busy. After a career that was most lucrative in St. Louis and L.A., Barnes said he never wanted to live anywhere else.
“I’ve just always been really deep-rooted around here,” Barnes said. “I always felt like it was important, to me, to just stay around here.
“We have our farm, that was big as kids growing up. It was something I always wanted to do, was come back and take it over.”
Among other fields, Barnes is helping cultivate an improvement on the gridiron. Smith-Cotton has endured 49- and 51-point losses during its first season independent of a conference. Compelled to have a first-hand influence on the area, Barnes said he wants more local student-athletes to match the Division I goals set by their new opponents.
“If I can be apart of changing the culture in this area, as far as the youth, that’s why I’m coaching,” Barnes said. “I don’t want the kids to just know about me. I want to be around them and be a role model, coach and mentor, maybe, and actually teach them. I feel like I would be doing a disservice to not teach kids what I’ve experienced.”
Tigers senior Jayden Uptegrove, a linebacker converted to tight end, has been one of Barnes’ favorite projects this season. Cut twice before a three-year journey to being an NFL starter, Barnes could connect with the task of starting at square one.
“It’s really enjoyable as a coach to see it, when players, they think they’re struggling and they think they’re not doing very good but when you can look back and say, ‘Hey, I see on film you’ve done a great job of stair-stepping and getting better every week,’” Barnes said. “I’ve been really impressed with his work ethic.”
Snapping a three-game losing streak in which opponents outscored Smith-Cotton 134-9, coaches rewarded 15 players with at least one carry during a 40-point road win at Clinton -- including Uptegrove. His 15-yard rush was his first recorded offensive production of the season.
“You always got to give your tight ends a little love,” Barnes said. “We know you’ve been busting your butt so, here, we drew this play just for you. Little bit of a reward for him, knowing if they continue to work hard that we’ll do our best to make it a little extra fun for you, if we can.”
Barnes envisions more stories like Uptegrove’s, as well as a long-lasting coaching tenure as his children become old enough for school. Unlike a career in the NFL, Barnes said life at home, on the farm and on the gridiron eludes routine.
“It’s always something new everyday,” Barnes said.
