While some people have hobbies outside of work, Justin Koehn, 39, owner of Ozark Coffee Company, was able to turn his hobby into a career.
Koehn is originally from Livingston, California, and moved to Stover in 1994. Koehn wore several different hats over the years from working in floor coverings, trucking, and farming.
It was while running his parents-in-law’s breeder farm that Koehn had the time to start expanding on his coffee hobby. Koehn has been roasting coffee since 2008.
“That was just as a hobby, strictly as a hobby,” Koehn explained. “I did that for friends and family and every once in a while I’d get inspired. Then I’d get busy and I wouldn't do it for a while. Then in 2014 is when we (Koehn and his wife) decided well maybe we should come to the farmers market and see how that would go.”
Koehn began just selling the beans he had roasted under the name Ozark Coffee Company. He later decided to bring in an iced coffee called “the original,” which is still one of the company’s best selling drinks. They were soon expanding to different flavors and lemonades. Koehn then decided to move into the coffee business.
Customers began asking Koehn to open a shop since the farmer’s market was closed part of the year, but Koehn was still firm in not wanting a coffee shop at that time. He eventually said he would be willing to set up something in another store if a store would offer. Koehn did not hear anything back until the night he finally had decided not to do it.
“That very night I get a phone call from Michelle Swords saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come into my place (Swords Family Pharmacy) you're welcome to,’” he said. “I couldn't believe it. I kind of got goosebumps at that point and I said, ‘Well this is almost like an open door’ and we went in.”
Koehn eventually opened his own shop on West Second Street but quickly outgrew the small space. He opened the new location at 614 S. Ohio Ave. in February. The vision for the store was to be inviting and homey.
“Our vision, me and my wife, when we did start, was to have an inviting atmosphere that people want to come and stay,” he said. “Have a place where they know they can come and feel at home. That’s what I like. That’s what I like to see people coming in, sitting here. A lot of times they'll meet people they haven’t seen in a long time. Even on the big table if we’re full different ones will sit there and they'll meet new people.”
Koehn said even after all these years he still loves roasting coffee beans.
“My passion still, of course, is roasting,” Koehn explained. “It’s everything about it. The bean starts out with no taste, it’s harder than a rock, there’s nothing there. It all starts after you start applying heat and it goes through first crack and then that’s when the reaction starts...I guess it’s the creativeness, I don't know if that’s the right word. Just bringing whatever it is out of that bean and out of that country.”
Koehn’s labor of love has help from family and coworkers who work with him at the shop each day.
“It’s a lot of fun working with him,” said Will Koehn, Justin Koehn’s brother-in-law who runs the store with him. “He doesn’t acknowledge even to himself his talent or his ability with coffee. He’s very humble about it, maybe too much even. He loves to interact with the people.”
Koehn’s goal now is to be able to go to the countries and farms the store gets its beans from.
“My goal is to start my relationship with the farmers,” he said. “That way I can bring that back to my customers and hopefully bring that passion back. I think a lot of people don’t realize, we just drink a good cup of coffee and don’t think about where it comes from. Just how much work goes into it... If I can bring that back and have the customers enjoy it and appreciate it more than they do if it’s possible.”
Koehn said he is thankful for the support the community has provided and hopes to continue improving for them.
“We have a lot of appreciation for the community, for their support,” he expressed. “We have so many good customers and it’s just really overwhelming the support that we get from the community. We really, really appreciate it.”
