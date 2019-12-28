By day, Kami Wolf, 29, of Sedalia, works as a yearbook sales representative at Inter-State Studio in Sedalia. At night, a few times each week, she swaps her business casual for workout clothes as she leads Body Pump and Turbo Kick Live classes at Total Fitness Gym in Sedalia. She spends those hours each week with a broad smile on her face as she leads others through the fun, fast-paced exercises.
Those classes, and her own health and fitness journey, are a passion for Wolf, but it’s a passion that started only a few years ago.
Wolf has been very public about her struggles with addiction by sharing stories on social media, helping others in need, and volunteering for Running Resolutions, a local nonprofit focused on helping people find recovery through running.
“I feel like it happened to me for a reason, and I feel sharing my story also helps me stay healthy and sober,” Wolf said. “I feel that whenever I was in my dark place and hit my rock bottom, I felt extremely alone and people couldn’t relate, and I remember that feeling. So it’s kind of my goal in life to make sure people know they are not alone and there are other people that can relate. And addiction doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone.”
In her early 20s, Wolf struggled with alcohol and depression; she coped with drinking and with food. She said it became a life or death situation and she had to make a change. She had to get help.
She found that help through Healthy U in 2015 and her fitness and nutrition coach, Kim Ream.
“That was the medicine that helped me,” Wolf said. “It gave me purpose, routine, structure.
“I lost 75 pounds, but I also gained my mental health, clarity, new hopes and dreams. It was all related to fitness and healthier choices.”
Wolf said she still sees that young woman who was struggling just four years ago and she works toward her health daily with new goals. So far she’s completed certification for Body Pump and Turbo Kick Live, completed more than 35 races, a marathon, a Tough Mudder and multiple CrossFit competitions — all from someone who previously couldn’t run half a mile.
“It’s a dream come true for myself — when you are starting with a client whether fitness or mental health, these are the outcomes you’re hoping for,” Ream said. “Knowing that we planted a seed and she’s growing and taking all the tools and rolling with them, that’s what we’re in this for. It’s awesome to see her growth.”
Wolf said she’d like to write a book about her experiences someday, but for now, she’s working on getting her health coach certification so she can help more people. She just received the books a few weeks ago and is looking forward to what this new journey will bring.
“You’re the only one who can make the change happen,” she said to those who might also be struggling. “Find the right people to push you toward goals. Be teachable and coachable. Ask for help and be ready for advice.”
Ream said that aside from the success in her health journey, one thing that hasn’t changed is Wolf’s kind heart.
“That’s something that was with her in her not so good days and has continued in her successful days,” Ream said. “She just continues to use that and continues to be successful. That’s something she’s just always possessed.”
Wolf gives back through animal rescue and fitness-related charities. Through Healthy U, she learned about Runwell, a nonprofit dedicated to running and raising money for charity, from Dan Bridges. The two are now board members for Running Resolutions, sharing their stories of addiction and fitness.
Bridges said he thinks the recovery community needs more people like Wolf to share their stories, calling her contributions “invaluable.”
“I think it’s very important for those of us in recovery to set the example, to share with others what’s worked for us,” Bridges said. “I believe that not everyone recovers the same so we need to have multiple avenues to help people find recovery. I think it’s important when people like Kami share their experience, it lets others know that they’re not alone.
“Maybe running doesn’t work for everybody, but hearing Kami’s story lets them know they’re not alone, there are pathways to recovery and if they keep trying, they can find it themselves as well.”
