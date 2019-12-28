OTTERVILLE – One young couple began with a dream of creating a cattle farm five years ago and are continuing to expand in new and innovative ways.
Kyle Rupe, 33, a driver with the Sedalia Fire Department, and his wife Allison Rupe, 31, former members of the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, have expanded their small farm into owning their own market stand with a pumpkin patch and corn maze. They have plans for next season with 5,000 strawberry plants already in the ground.
Kyle noted they already have 57 feeder calves with the vegetable gardens producing enough monetarily for the couple to purchase farm equipment and calves.
“Then, we can use that equipment for the cattle, they work together,” he added. “The sale of the vegetables is helping get the cattle operation started.”
He noted that he would rather raise cattle because they are less labor intensive. Kyle and Allison do most of the labor on their 20-acre produce farm; Allison full time and Kyle part time since he works three days a week at SFD.
They have two children Dale, 5, Whitney, 7, and a baby due in January.
“We mainly vegetable farm all summer,” Allison said. “Then we do a five-acre pumpkin patch for the fall. We started with the Farmers’ Market when my son was born and he’s 5 now.”
The couple participated in the SAFM for three years before opening their “on-farm store” on Quail Road. They are considering selling again at the market next year and are excited about the opportunity their new strawberry patch will offer.
“We put in a big strawberry patch so we’ll have a lot of spring strawberries,” she added.
They believe the SAFM is what gave them their start and inspired them to grow, sell and expand their operation.
SAFM Market Manager Brenda Raetz said the couple are genuine and a pleasure to work with.
“They are just real and very authentic,” she added. “They are passionate about what they do and about supplying local food for this community. I think they’re passionate about working the land. Having a place for the kids to grow up in the country is very meaningful to them.”
Raetz noted the couple is one of the market’s success stories. The Rupes began selling at the SAFM and then were able to branch out on their own.
“They are very loyal to their community,” Raetz said. “And, they both work really hard. I think they’re being very responsible in their dreams … we (SAFM) just love them.”
“When we very first started we had just a small garden plot,” Allison noted. “Basically, Kyle decided that if we were going to grow vegetables and meat, we should do it a little bit bigger, and go to the market with it. And, every year it’s just grown from there.”
The couple said farming is a learning experience.
“We learn new things every year, and we get a little bit better at it every year,” Allison said. “But, neither one of us had any background in vegetable farming, so we are learning from scratch.”
Kyle said he was raised on his parents’ Bob and Peggy Rupe’s cattle farm in Florence; growing produce was new to him.
“I knew I wanted to farm,” he said. “But it was hard to get started when you don’t have anything. It’s hard to get started into cattle and make money. So, we decided on vegetables, where we could basically put in more labor with less land.”
He added that they knew they could acquire equipment and land as they went along.
The Rupes open their summer market stand in June, then by mid-September they offer customers a fall festival market with a pumpkin patch and corn maze on the weekends. The pumpkin patch is also popular with schools for field trips.
Their goal for the future is to find land to buy.
“We don’t know if we want to be much bigger in vegetables, but we just want to get better at it,” Allison noted. “Then (acquire) more cattle ground.”
They plan to stay local and noted they enjoy living in the area.
“It’s where we’re from, we were both born in Sedalia,” Allison said. “His family lives in Florence and my family lives in Green Ridge. We like it, all of our friends and family are here. We’ve never had any reason to think about leaving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.