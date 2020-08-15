Livestock shown by students across the state are not the only work highlighted at the Missouri State Fair by youth exhibitors. More than 2,600 4-H projects are on display in the 4-H Building during the fair.
It is one of the only buildings open for display during the 2020 fair, and the work ranges from traditional quilts and handcrafted items to food entries and educational projects, among other exhibits created by members of 4-H clubs across Missouri.
“Visitors can expect to see projects of all kinds in the areas of healthy living, plant and animal science, communication and expressive arts, leadership and personal development, engineering and technology, shooting sports, and environmental resources and natural resources,” Superintendent of the 4-H Building Maria Calvert said via email. “The non-livestock exhibits are an integral part of the 4-H program, and we wanted youth in those areas to still have the opportunity to exhibit at the Missouri State Fair.”
According to Calvert, who is a 4-H State Agriculture and Natural Resource Science Educator, as in previous years, all of the exhibits in the 4-H Building have received a blue ribbon at the local level.
The number of entries in the building is down a little bit from previous years, according to Calvert, but she considers it to be a good showing. With the cancellation of many county and local fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still important to provide the members with an opportunity to highlight their work.
4-H membership is available year-round to any youth ranging from Clover Kids for children age 5 to 7 to 4-H members open to those ages 8 to 18. For more information about joining 4-H, contact your local University of Missouri Extension Office.
“Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of youth people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country, and world,” Calvert said. “4-H gives youth opportunities to gain leadership and life skills through fun and innovative hands-on activities.”
The 4-H Building is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13-22 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23. Visitors should enter through the north door of the 4-H Building to help maintain social distancing.
New this year, fairgoers can visit the building to see 50 exhibits selected for Best of Show.
