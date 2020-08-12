The growing season has been bountiful for a pirate-themed community garden in its third year. Treasures such as flowers, herbs, vegetables, grapes and watermelons fill the Pirates Garden at 12th Street and South Ohio Avenue. Chester Lux, a metal casting artist who is also an inventory specialist at Owens Corning Corp., began the project with his girlfriend, Blanka Briones, Oct. 1, 2016.
Lux said this is a good year for the thriving garden. He added he and Briones spend around five hours a week tending it, but there are also people in the community who come and pull weeds.
For those who wish to come and pick produce, the garden is open to the community.
“I feel it’s a ‘snack while you walk’ situation, but when you have a melon like this … it’s encouraged to pillage,” Lux said with a smile. “But, it’s also recommended to participate.
Participation can be from anything from manual labor to dropping off leaves (for mulch).”
At the back of the garden, Lux has a compost pile, and he encourages people to add their discarded leaves.
Lux said he wants the garden to grow just as a child would.
“It inspires health in others, and others will inspire its health,” he noted.
On Monday, Lux climbed a ladder and began gently twisting wisteria vines over an iron trellis. His vision is one day to see the delicate, lavender flowers cascade from the top.
“I credit Shawna (Yager) because she’s the one who brought them over and planted them,” Lux said from his perch on the ladder.
He added Yager, who works for the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department, took an interest in the community-based garden and planted wisteria two years ago.
The wisteria, like many of the plants, is growing quickly this season. Lux gave the Democrat a tour of the garden, which is producing purple and cherry tomatoes, turnips, ghost peppers, sage, fennel, corn, cucumbers, melons, kale, winter onions, garlic chives and blackberries.
Lux said he’d never heard of purple tomatoes but liked the idea of planting them.
“I love putting stuff out here that is different,” he noted. “People will get to experience stuff that they don’t find at the store.”
Lux added it’s important to wash produce before eating; due to a Japanese beetle visit this year, he had to use pesticide on some plants.
Lux sometimes plants produce on request. When people couldn’t find fresh sage at the grocery store, he added it to the garden’s repertoire.
“(Turnips) is one of the things we haven’t got a big demand for, but there’s been a request,” Lux explained. “So, I grow them. Last year we planted three beds … and last year was not a good year for gardening.”
At The Pirates Garden, flowers and produce are in raised beds. To keep weeds at bay, Lux uses a layer of cardboard in the planting boxes. Conveyor belt rubber is on the ground, which makes an excellent surface for walking through the garden. It also eliminates walking through mud.
Lux said the garden project is still an educational process for him and Briones.
“Honestly … I’m still learning,” he said. “I’m learning how much of what I need to plant, what is being a value, and I’m also learning how to space things out.
“I’ve got my hot peppers way far away from my banana peppers,” he continued. “Because sometimes even the cross-pollination will cause them to be hot.”
The garden is ever-evolving, and Lux is still figuring out the correct planting ratio. Next year he plans to reduce the amount of kale he’s growing but will add other items.
“I think there’s additions and subtractions from what we already have due to the usage,” he noted. “And I think that determines what we plant.
“So, next year, we’re definitely going to have more melons,” he added. “We are probably going to expand the tomatoes and onions, and we’ll even go further with the peppers.”
Lux is open for suggestions for The Pirates Garden, 1200 S. Ohio Ave. For more information or to offer an idea, visit The Pirates Garden on Facebook.
