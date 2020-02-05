For many die-hard Chiefs fans, some who have waited their entire lives for a Chiefs victory in the Superbowl, owning a piece of Chiefs history is a dream.
The dream can possibly become a reality during the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s Evening of Heart and Hope fundraiser presented by the W-K Family of Dealerships. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce autographed jerseys will be up for auction as well as a number of other pieces of Chiefs memorabilia during the event.
Like the NFL celebrating 100 years and the Chiefs winning their first national title in 50 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri is celebrating two major milestones this year, according to Special Events Director Andrea Smith.
“This year is very special for us at Boys & Girls Club since we’re celebrating both our 60th anniversary of being in the community and our 30th auction,” Smith said. “The auction committee has spent the last six months working very hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever, and that includes our silent and live packages.
“Boys & Girls Club has always had great supporters to help with auction items and this year I think they went above and beyond, using their contacts to bring in amazing items,” Smith continued. “We’re especially thankful to the Lefevers family for helping us acquire our two jerseys.”
The black jerseys each come with documentation of authenticity.
Last year a signed Mahomes’ jersey was purchased by Barbara Hayden. Hayden outbid Ron Ditzfeld and a crowd of others to win the coveted jersey. Hayden’s winning bid was $5,000. That was during a season when Mahomes was named the NFL’s MVP. This year at the age of 24, Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl and be named the game’s MVP.
Kelce is also a fan favorite and standout for the Chiefs. Drafted by the team in 2013, Kelce has missed only one game for the Chiefs since becoming a regular starter for the team in 2014.
There are other Chiefs-specific packages available for bidding during the event including a package with four tickets to any 2020 AFC West game, a handcrafted Chiefs-themed cornhole game and a few other items. A second Chiefs basket contains everything a Chiefs fan could want including a Chiefs flag and doormat, Mahomes photo and more, according to Smith.
“Other big-ticket items include resort stays, several designer purse packages, family trip experiences, wine tastings, gourmet dinners, Kansas City Royals items and a football signed by several members of the San Francisco 49ers,” Smith continued. “The auction promises to be bigger and better than ever, with entertainment provided by Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos, tasting stations featuring gourmet hors d'oeuvres, live and silent auctions, new games and raffles and more.”
All proceeds raised at An Evening of Heart & Hope go directly to organization costs, covering everything from purchasing new coding software for the Club’s STEAM programs to food costs for Cooking Program, fuel for educational field trips, even construction and copy paper used in art programs, according to Smith.
An Evening of Heart & Hope is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. and entertainment will begin around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at bgckids.com/events or by calling the Club at 660-826-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.