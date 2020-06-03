For Noel and Autumn Porter, their business truly is a family affair. The couple along with their two children Logan, 14, and Taylor, 9, travel through Sedalia, Pettis County, Warrensburg, Marshall and Benton County with their Kona Ice truck specializing in “FUNdraising” for schools, churches, youth sports and other 501c3 organizations.
With the capability of more than 200 servings per hour, the speed of service is described as the fastest in the industry and is why franchise fundraising is so effective. To date, Kona Ice has donated more than $80 million to organizations nationwide. The Porters are proud to be part of that.
“When we were considering going into business for ourselves, it was important for us to choose a franchise that was consistent with what we believe in as a family,” Noel Porter explained via email. “We wanted to be part of something that was committed to giving back to the community, provided a high-quality product or service and would provide an experience we would be willing to go back to again and again.
“Philanthropy is a central part of the Kona Ice corporate commitment, with franchisees collectively contributing millions of dollars to their local communities, schools and organizations,” Porter continued. “We are thrilled to help any local group or organization with their fundraising efforts. Raising money with Kona Ice is easy and fun. Groups simply call us to book Kona Ice to be present at their event and we donate back a percentage of sales after the event.”
The family discovered the franchise while visiting relatives in the Bootheel and decided to look into the company. Noel is the primary operator of the truck. Autumn and the children help serve shaved ice and keep the vehicle in “tip-top shape.”
The couple’s goal has been to be on the road six days per week. They try to start their day around noon and finish most nights after 8 p.m. As the summer season begins they plan to be out later in the evenings to serve their customers. Porter noted they can easily spend an hour or two in a neighborhood or parked at a business location.
“Because we took a giant risk in starting our business during the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay-at-home guidelines, we started out only able to go to addresses and neighborhoods where we were invited,” Porter explained. “We try to build our schedule and route each day around scheduled events, and then drive through nearby neighborhoods. When at all possible, we like to spend the evening hours parked in a location that is easily accessible for individuals and families.”
When they are shaving ice and pouring flavors inside the truck, they can serve 30 or 40 people in an hour. If the Flavorwave, the self-service flavor bar located on the outside of the truck, is open, the Porters can serve as many as 200 people.
“We can help celebrate a birthday, provide sweet treats for a pool party or neighborhood barbecue, stop by a local business to serve employees and customers, and still find a place to park and see all the smiling faces of our first-time customers and regulars alike,” Porter said.
Kona Ice of Sedalia offers Smart Snack-approved options for schools and daycares plus sugar-free flavors.
Helping to serve others with a unique product is part of what has made the franchise in its first month “a natural fit for and something really unique to bring to this area,” according to Porter.
“We are having so much fun! Kona Ice is a compassionate and energetic brand with an exceptionally high-quality product,” Porter commented. “Getting to know people in our community and being a big part of putting a smile on their faces is great.
“We have loved watching kids get excited to see the lights and hear the music coming down the street,” he added. “It’s also pretty rewarding to have vehicles full of adults tracking us down after a long run or a busy day at work.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/konaiceofsedalia or call 660-620-4489.
