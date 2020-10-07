From brownies to bread and an array of other baked products, walnuts are just as much a part of fall as pumpkin spice anything.
Thanks to one local business’s services, the work of hulling Black and English walnuts has become much more convenient.
Terry and Jacinda Wassam, owners of Wassam Farm and Fence Supply, are now in their second year of hulling the nuts that can be found underfoot throughout most of Pettis County.
“I really think a lot of people pick them up to get them out of their yard, so they don’t mow over them,” Jacinda Wassam said with a knowing smile Wednesday morning. “It really is free money, it just takes a little labor to pick them up.”
The couple is in their second year of hulling walnuts at the business. According to Wassam, it has already been a good year. During their first year providing the service, the business processed close to 40,000 pounds.
Since the first of October when they began hulling this year, they are averaging 5,000 pounds a day. Wassam commented it “isn’t a stretch to say we will do 100,000 pounds this season possibly more.”
“The trees just didn’t seem to produce as much last year,” she added. “It seems like we have had about the same number of people coming in – I think last year was just an off-year.
The Wassams pay $16 per 100 pounds of the hulled nuts.
According to Wassam, it is a relatively simple process. A customer brings in the nuts. Terry typically is the one to put the product into the hopper where they are hulled. The nuts move along a conveyor where they are bagged and weighed.
“It moves along fairly quickly,” Jacinda Wassam explained. “Usually it takes about 15 minutes to do a big load.”
At the end of the season, employees from Hammons Products in Stockton arrive to pick up the pallets of bagged walnuts. Hammons is the largest walnut producer in the United States, according to Wassam.
“They have a plant there where they pick them out of the shell,” Wassam explained. “From there they sell the nuts to supermarkets and vendors across the United States.”
Wassam added some customers want to keep some of the hulled nuts, choosing to pick the meat out themselves. The Wassams charge only $5 per 100 pounds in that case.
“We don’t have a lot of customers who want to do that, maybe one per day,” she said. “Typically they are some of our older customers.”
Many who bring the walnuts in are retired customers but Wassam noted there are a “few kids who bring some in for extra money.”
Robert Webb left the business Wednesday morning happy to receive his money from the walnuts he brought in earlier in the day.
“I’m not going to lie, this is only my second time in the store,” Webb said. “My wife and I came in on Saturday and she was just tickled pink when she found out they did this.”
It is a reaction Wassam said most customers have.
Wassam Farm and Fence Supply is accepting walnuts from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The business is located at 29276 Pony Path Road. Individuals with questions may call 660-829-0210 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
