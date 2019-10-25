Music is a gift some people instinctively have and something most enjoy sharing with others, but some people take the sharing to the next level — people like Justin Lawson who is described as a “gifted teacher.”
Recording artist Kevin Wilson, owner of Wilson Music Works, said he believes Lawson to be a skillful instructor who gives his time to mentor other’s musical talents.
Over the last year, Wilson has recorded 25 originals at MTB Recording Studio, owned by Lawson. Wilson, an Air Force veteran, has recorded folk, blues and rock at the studio.
“I ran into Justin, he was referred to me,” Wilson said. “And, I stopped by one afternoon and we just clicked and we started recording.”
Lawson was amazed at Wilson’s first recording, “1850,” which is dedicated to Wilson’s wife, Karen. The song is written about the 1,850 days Wilson was deployed overseas during his time in the military. It tells the story of being away from his family.
“I did the math and that’s five years,” Wilson noted. “She knew, she had it down to the day, so I wrote a song.”
Lawson said when he heard the first song, he knew Wilson had some stories to tell with his music. The two men have been working together on music since then. Lawson recorded Wilson’s first album of 10 songs, “No More Wasted Time.”
Wilson said when he first met Lawson, he first thought they had nothing in common. He was soon proved wrong.
“Artists have this real interesting personality,” Wilson said. “I come from this very conservative background, being in the military. But, we became really good friends and we found out we had a lot in common. The music really brings us together.”
Wilson added that Lawson, also the founder of Making the Band, works faithfully with musical instruction for local youth.
“Justin has such a big heart,” Wilson noted. “And, he helps so many people, especially kids. His business is kind of like Little League but for musicians. He’s real good with them, he has a real gift.”
Lawson said he’s been at his present location on north U.S. Route 65 for 10 years where he teaches Making the Band students. He’s had the recording studio open for a year and a half.
“A lot of people don’t know it exists,” Lawson said of the studio. “I just want to help them get their music out.”
Helping others find their musical voice and discover who they are is what Lawson finds gratifying about music instruction and recording. Lawson said music is his therapy.
“It’s the one thing that has helped me through anything in life I have to deal with,” he added. “It’s my way of releasing thoughts and inhibitions.
“For me, it’s not just learning to play an instrument, teaching and recording, it’s gratification for me,” he continued. “The fact that somebody can walk out of a room with a smile on their face … It gives them a sense of pride, it gives them a sense of accomplishment.”
He added when an adult comes out of the studio with a smile and a sense of accomplishment, he sees it as the same feeling when a child has their first lesson and realizes they can play an instrument.
“It’s something for themselves, it’s pride,” Lawson said. “So, if it helps them in the same way as it does me, that’s great. I like to think that it does, especially with Making the Band.”
For more information on MTB Recording Studio or Making the Band, 23375 N. U.S. Route 65, call Lawson at 660-221-0959 or like the Facebook page.
