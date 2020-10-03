Tipton will soon be welcoming home a hero killed in service during World War II who was long thought lost: Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Harold Lee Dick.
Harold Lee Dick left Tipton for the Navy in 1941, intent on making a Navy career. Now 79 years after his initial departure, Dick is finally returning home for good.
For his family, this homecoming has been long-awaited. Beverly Simmons, whose mother, Mildred Oswald, is first cousins with Dick, said she grew up hearing stories about him.
“She (Oswald) always had a picture of him on our dresser,” Simmons said. “She is the closest living relative…(She said) he was a really good kid, real good kid, sweet. My mom’s brother, her uncle, was the same age as Harold Lee, so they were, of course, kids together.
“He took care of his parents,” she continued. “They had went through the Depression. When he went into the Navy, once he got set up, he sent them the down payment to buy the place that they bought. He was definitely a good son and he was a good brother to his little sister.”
Dick was born in Cooper County on Feb. 12, 1922, and was the son of Louis William Dick, who died in 1975, and Amanda Jane Dick, who died in 1983. He had one younger sister, Mary Jane Dick Niederwimmer, who died in 2016.
Dick attended Moniteau County schools. In May 1941, he completed his enlistment in the U.S. Navy as an apprentice seaman. His father signed consent papers since Dick was 19.
Dick was assigned to the USS Colorado battleship a short time before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. In June 1942, the Colorado went to Pearl Harbor then later to the South Pacific. In November 1943, the ship participated in the Tarawa Invasion and later supported landings at Kwajalein and Eniwetok.
On July 24, 1944, the USS Colorado positioned itself off the shore of Titian Island opposite enemy positions. At 5:32 a.m., the Colorado began firing and two hours later, the concealed Japanese shore battery opened fire on the Colorado and another U.S. ship. The first hit to the USS Colorado caused a heavy explosion, with the ship suffering extensive fragmentation damage.
As a result, 39 fatalities were reported, including Dick. Survivors’ reports indicated Dick was last seen near his battle station, which sustained a direct hit from a Japanese projectile. His family received the news of his passing in a letter dated Oct. 26, 1944. Dick would later receive the Purple Heart, American Defense Medal and WWII Victory Medal in 1946.
Dick and the other casualties were interred in the 4th Marine Division Cemetery on Saipan. In February 1948, the cemetery was disinterred and a majority of the identifications were upheld; nine were reclassified as “unknown.” Dick’s remains were eventually given an “unknown” or X-39 designation, possibly due to his name being misspelled as “Pick” instead of “Dick.”
Despite this, his family, especially his mother and sister, never gave up bringing their son and brother home. Both wrote and contacted the Navy multiple times over the years, sometimes getting an answer and sometimes not. Roughly 10 years ago, Oswald and Niederwimmer submitted DNA to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“So they both sent in DNA and then she (Niederwimmer) died in 2016,” Simmons said. “Then we didn’t hear anything until about a year ago. We got the first letter from them and then I started talking to them...We just started talking back and forth. They told me what we needed to do. Do this and do that. You just waited for the next phone call and the next letter.”
Simmons said she never expected she would get to see the day Dick was brought home.
“When asked for the DNA you think, ‘possibly’ but it went eight or nine years never knowing...” Simmons said. “There’s such a wait between communications that I’d get all excited and then you’d wait. You almost kind of forget about it and then they call you or send you a message or something. So did I think I’d ever see it? I was hoping I would, but I never dreamed this would be happening...My main focus is that he is coming home to his mom and dad and sister. That’s what’s most important.”
For those going through a similar process, Simmons advised families to “never give up and tell the next generation to never give up.” Simmons said finding out Dick had officially been identified and was coming home was “thrilling” and especially exciting for her mother.
“Every time I take her (Oswald) an article or show her something on Facebook, there are tears,” Simmons said. “Her main thing is ‘I wish Aunt Babe and Mary Jane, his sister, would have known.’ I said mom, ‘They’re dancing in heaven, they’re together now’ so we’ll give him a celebration and finally get him buried in our community. She’s good with that, you know, at least we got him home.”
Charlotte E. Morrison, a friend of the family, has researched Dick and read the 90 letters he wrote to his family during his service, all saved by his mother.
“He never talked about being homesick,” Morrison said. “Although he seemed very attached to his family, he seemed like he was focused on what he was doing…I never got the feeling he was regretting what he had done. He embraced everything that was involving his job.”
Dick seemed to have a “pretty funky sense of humor” and would often tease his sister in his letters, ending his jokes with “haha.” Morrison also didn’t think Dick would think of himself as a hero.
“He didn’t strike me, in the letters, that he would have ever considered himself a hero or that he did anything special,” Morrison said. “He just did what he did and did not make a big deal out of it.”
Dick’s remains will be flown into the Kansas City International Airport Wednesday night, where he will be received by the family and Heckart Funeral Home. He will be escorted back to Sedalia by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Naval Guards.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Heckart Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the service. Casket bearers will be sailors of the United States Navy with honorary bearers from the American Legion Edgar Cole Post 304.
Dick will be laid to rest in his hometown of Tipton at the Masonic Cemetery with full military honors. Upon his arrival in Tipton, the group will stop in front of the water tower, where his remains will be moved to a horse-drawn carriage and continue to the cemetery. A flyover by Whiteman Air Force Base is scheduled for around 4 p.m. Simmons said the community’s response has been “overwhelming” and “everybody is wanting to do something.”
Simmons said everyone is encouraged to attend. Simmons said she would like Saturday to be a day of “pulling our country together.”
When asked what she thought Dick would think about everything happening, she said she believed he was in heaven looking down, saying, “You all are doing a great job bringing me home” and cheering everyone on.
