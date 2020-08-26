Automobiles are in Jack Robinson’s blood. He grew up in a family who sold domestic cars for decades, but his interest takes in a “love affair” for vintage import vehicles, including some he’s meticulously resorted over several decades.
Robinson and his brother Mike Robinson, now of Louisville, Kentucky, owned Bryant Motor Co. in Sedalia from 1972 to 2012. The brothers took over the business from their father, Dan Robinson. Dan began his first car business as Dan Robinson Nash and then purchased Bryant Motor Co. in the 1950s. Bryant’s was a Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth dealership.
Robinson said Tuesday morning, much to his father’s chagrin, Jack loved imports instead of domestic cars.
“I have a particular love for foreign cars,” he explained. “I grew up in the car business, obviously. My dad in the ‘50s, for as long as I can remember, was a domestic car dealer.
“When I got interested in cars in high school, in the late ‘50s, that’s when import cars were coming in,” he continued. “Which he didn’t like at all. He was opposed to imported cars, but I liked imported cars. I thought they were cool.”
Robinson added in the late ‘50s an imported car consisted of Volkswagen since very few Japanese imports had made it to America at that time. At age 15, after much “pleading,” his father allowed him to get a used 1951 VW Beetle.
“They were pretty primitive,” he noted. “They really didn’t have heaters, because they didn’t have hot water.
“They were air-cooled,” he continued. “If you have more than two people in the car in the winter, you had to scrape the ice off the inside of the windshield.”
His interest and love for imports continued to grow. Before moving back to Sedalia and while living in Atlanta, he owned an Alfa Romeo. He now has a Mini Copper and pale green, four-door 1965 Volvo.
Over the decades, Robinson has fully restored four to five vintage imports. For the last nine years in his workshop on West Second Street, he’s been restoring a bright orange 1967 Lancia Fulvia Zagato.
“When you work in the car business, it’s awfully easy to restore cars,” he noted. “You’ve got a place, you’ve got the space, you’ve got the capital.”
Two car restorations stand out for Robinson. In the ‘70s, Robinson restored a 1955 Lancia B20 and a 1959 Fiat ABarth Zagato Record Monza Coupe.
“I bought it (the Fiat) in New Jersey,” he said. “It was totally disassembled (and) It was small enough it fit on a golf trailer.”
He brought the Fiat home on the golf trailer along with all the pieces which were in “shopping bags and baskets,” and they put it together again.
“I thought it was the most beautiful little car I’d ever seen,” he said. “But when we got it all finished and put together, it wasn’t fun to drive. It was pretty small.”
When Robinson restored the Lancia B20, he added decals to the Italian made car so it would resemble a race car.
“There was a race called the Mexican Road Race in the early ‘50s for four years,” he explained. “They raced the length of Mexico, and Lancia entered a car, and it looked like that. It was sort of a faux racecar, I thought of it as a tribute.”
Robinson said he eventually sold the Lancia so he could begin on a new project. He added that he soon discovered it was more economical to buy a restored vintage car than to restore it himself.
“The other problem is, some of the cars I wanted to restore are so unusual, that getting the pieces can almost be impossible,” he noted. “If you’re restoring a popular car, like a Model A or a Ford or a Thunderbird or Corvette like that, they make replica pieces nowadays.”
He added his advice to those who wish to delve into vintage car restoration is “if there’s a particular car you like, shop around and find one that’s already finished.”
“Because it will be a lot quicker, and it won’t cost near as much money,” he added. “Now, on the other hand, I understand the pleasure of doing some of these things yourself.
“So, it kind of depends on what your skill level is and what you want to undertake,” he continued. “Find a car that matches your skillset.”
