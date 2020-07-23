GREEN RIDGE — Adversity often creates a giving heart, but some people are born with innate kindness and both can be said for one local woman.
Since age 10, Tabbie Fayth Porter, of Green Ridge, dreamed of being a stay-at-home mom with a dozen children. At age 14, she entered the social service system as a foster child. She described herself as a rebellious teen no one wanted to adopt. But at age 16, while living in Troy, she was adopted by her foster parents, Cari Turner and the late Frank Parker. The adoption changed her life.
“… I’m a big supporter of fostering and adoption,” she said. “There are so many kids out there at any age range … that need that extra support. And it’s a beautiful thing, I can’t explain it.
“You take a lost child and let them know they’re loved,” she continued. “Adopting them or fostering them is enough to say you matter, you deserve it, you’re worth it.”
Porter added her desire to have many children stems from wanting to give them a home life she didn’t have as a small child. Although Porter doesn’t have 12 children, she and her husband, James, have seven ranging in age from 5 to 27. James, who is retired from the Army National Guard, works at Whiteman Air Force Base and Tabbie Fayth is a full-time stay-at-home mom.
“I enjoy it,” she said of staying home. “When school got out in March (due to the pandemic) … I was like ‘yay everybody’s home.’”
Porter added she understands those who wish to have a career and be a mother too.
“You parent the way that you feel is best for your family,” she said. “But for me staying home is best.”
Porter stays busy with her family and the 50 chickens they raise, plus a wide assortment of family pets. The family attends Real Life Church in Sedalia, and eggs are often given, not sold, to church members and others in the community. Giving to others is a way of life for Porter.
She has created Tabbie Fayth’s Homestead Facebook page where she lets others know what she is working on by posting photos of her projects, chickens and cooking. Porter enjoys crocheting, needle knitting, loom knitting, sewing and cooking.
“I created that because I have a bunch of different hobbies,” he noted. “I see something and I say, ‘oh I want this, but I want it to look my own way.’”
Craft projects such as baby booties, bibs and quilts are often given away to those who have a need.
“A lot of my craft stuff is based on donating them …” she explained. “In general, it’s a friend going ‘hey I need this can you make one?’ And I say, ‘OK sure why not? It looks like fun.’”
She recently began making and donating face masks.
“School is starting back up and some school teachers are required to wear masks,” she said. “Every year when school starts I go through the supplies we need and I double it. And I view masks as being a school supply item.”
She posted on her Facebook page about the masks and so far has donated masks to a teacher in the Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District and has an order to fill out-of-state.
After a friend asked her about creating a “bearded-man mask,” she began designing masks which will have additional room for beards.
“So, I spent yesterday working out a pattern and using my husband as a guinea pig,” she said. “It was way too big for my face and I said, ‘here you try it.’”
After much adjustment, she was able to create a mask the right size. She donated one to the family’s mailman and another to a teacher in another state.
“To make a few dollars would be great,” she noted. “But to help somebody who needs it is even better. She (the teacher) asked if she could pay for the masks, and I told her that it wasn’t necessary, but if she wanted to donate anything that would be great, and it would go right back into supplies to make more.”
Porter said she enjoys giving back to others.
“I have a very giving heart,” she added. “The way I see it, is it’s going to come back to me someday.
“It may not be today, it may not be 10 years from now,” she continued. “It might be a day before I die and it may not be directly to me. I may receive it back in my children and that’s enough for me.”
