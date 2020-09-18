On Aug. 28, the Hollywood community, much of America and the world were stunned to learn of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer. Boseman was 43.
As devastating to many as his death was, it has brought about increased awareness of colon cancer, which is the third leading cause of death by cancer in the United States.
Colorectal cancer is also the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women, according to Kara Sheeley, Director of Oncology Services at the Susan O’Brien Fischer Cancer Center at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is 65%, Sheely added via email.
“For those who are diagnosed with only localized disease (early disease stage), the 5-year survival rate is 90%,” Dr. William Decker of the Fischer Cancer Center commented. “This further shows the importance of early detection and diagnosis.”
People at average risk of colorectal cancer should start their regular screenings at 45 years old. Those at higher risk of developing colon cancer should begin screenings sooner and consult with their primary care provider. Decker explained increased risk factors include a history of inflammatory bowel disease, a family history of colorectal cancer, and certain types of polyps.
“Screening can be as simple as an at home stool sample and/or colonoscopy might be necessary if you having symptoms or other risk factors,” Decker said. “It is important to maintain regular screening, as early diagnosis often leads to a cure.”
Typical treatment for colorectal cancer can involve only surgery, surgery and chemotherapy, or a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy depending on the disease stage.
Sheely explained Missouri is on the lower side of colorectal cancer screening percentages and also on the higher side of incidence rate in the United States.
It is not known if Boseman, who was diagnosed four years ago, had any early symptoms of his cancer. He never spoke publicly about his cancer.
According to Decker, “it is possible to not have any symptoms of colorectal cancers, which is a large reason screening is so important. Symptoms of colorectal cancer may include rectal bleeding, blood in your stool, persistent stomach pains/cramps, and/or unexplained weight loss. It is important to consult your provider if you are experiencing any abnormal symptoms for a proper work up.”
