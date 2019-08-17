Age and other issues have crept up on one small concession trailer at the Missouri State Fair and it will close its doors for good on Sunday.
Many may have noticed the green, handwritten sign hanging on the stand, located by the Ag Building, stating “I am old but I still serve the best I can.” The stand owned by Monty Chittenden, of Springfield, has been operated by Tammy Hutchinges for 20 years.
“They made some changes around here around seven years ago,” she said. “The parade used to come this way. This place used to be full of vendors.”
Besides age, Hutchinges said the far southeast side of the fairgrounds is also sparse on entertainment which used to draw visitors to the stand.
“The last entertainment I had over here was the (live) tigers,” she noted.
Hutchinges said she will miss the camaraderie of the other vendors on the southeast end of the fairgrounds and added her favorite memory of running the stand is “having fun” with people.
“I’ve had people come to me because they didn’t want to walk way over there for coffee,” she said. “So, I would make them coffee here. It’s just that I've got to know a lot of people. I’ve seen them leave before I did.”
Some of those vendors have left due to illness or death. Her friend the “Bee Man” Dean Sanders, who was at the MSF from 2007 to 2018, died of cancer in March.
Although the small trailer is closing its doors, Hutchinges said next year she will help Chittenden at another stand by the main gate. Leaving the 50-year-old concession stand and the area makes her sad.
“It’s just, I have fun over here,” she noted. “I get here at 7:30 or 8 o’clock in the morning and I close when the buildings close at 8 (p.m.) …”
She then goes and helps at the other stand and is in bed by 1 a.m.
“I work long hours, but I don’t mind it,” she added.
Hutchinges prides herself in selling candied apples, caramel corn, snow cones and her special flavored cotton candy.
“Some people sell cotton candy and they just color it,” she said. “I make all my stuff with flavors. I have blue raspberry, lemon, cherry and my favorite lime. I take blue raspberry and mix it with lemon and that’s how I come out with my lime.”
As she says goodbye to the small trailer, she said she will also miss the customers, their laughter, jokes and smiles.
“I love making little kids smile when I put cotton candy on a stick for them,” she said. “And one woman came here years ago, she was so happy that she got cotton candy on a stick. She went over and told her boyfriend about it and he gave me a tip because I made her happy.
“I try to make people happy,” she continued. “I think a lot of people are going to miss me after I’m gone. Bless my poor little trailer, it just can’t compete against those fancy trailers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.