Not many people are given a second chance at life and those who receive them may not choose to give back to others, but one Sedalia woman chose a career in the medical field with plans to help as many people as possible.
Eleven years ago, life for Brandy Wilson was going well. She and her husband, Ben Wilson, had two children, Bryce and Bree, and were expecting a son, Brock. Soon after giving birth and while making a pie, Wilson began to experience chest and back pain. Close to losing consciousness, and experiencing a cold sweat and breathing problems, she gathered her children and called for help.
At the hospital an EKG showed Wilson at age 25 was having a “widow-maker” heart attack. Unbeknownst to her when she gave birth, her son had a birth defect known as craniosynostosis — his cranial growth plates were fused together. During the birth process, this caused a coronary artery dissection in Wilson and her subsequent heart attack.
Information provided by the American Heart Association stated Wilson received four stents in her heart, but then began having bouts of ventricular tachycardia, an irregular heartbeat. She received a pacemaker, but her heart troubles were far from over. A heart catheterization showed the left coronary artery could not hold the stents, and the stents had moved into another artery, closing it off. Although this should have caused another heart attack Wilson’s body “created collateral vessels to help maintain blood flow.”
Due to the strain on her heart, Wilson was told she would eventually need a heart transplant.
“When you’re 25 and really healthy it’s easy to overlook, 11 years ago,” she said of the heart attack. “Now, if you say chest pain you get a whole cardiac workup. You can be 15 and get a cardiac workup now, it’s changed.”
She added she feels like a “pioneer.” Since her heart attack, she’s found there have been other women having heart attacks due to childbirth.
Wilson noted all through her pregnancy she had a “gut instinct” something was wrong, although she was reassured by her doctor everything was normal and fine.
“As a patient advocate, I tell my patients ‘if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,’” she said.
After her heart attack and facing an eventual transplant, depression set in; Wilson began to feel sad and overwhelmed. She felt she had no purpose.
“I struggled to do simple things, like grocery shopping, and stuff with the kids,” she said.
This hopelessness was changed when she began taking classes at State Fair Community College. After receiving her GED, she decided to continue her education and become a nurse.
“I felt like I had a purpose again,” Wilson explained. “I kept telling my husband, ‘you wait, and it will be worth it when I graduate.’”
In 2014, Wilson graduated with an R.N. degree from SFCC. She now works in perioperative services in the Endoscopy Department at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Wilson said her choice of profession was due to the difficulties she faced as a young heart patient.
“I went into the medical field because when I had the heart attack and was flown to Columbia the very first nurse I had, she was brand new out of school … she was the best nurse ever,” Wilson said. “I don’t think she’d been out of school six months, but she was amazing and wonderful. She treated me like I was her family.
“I was in and out of the hospital over the next year and a half, several times,” she continued. “I had some wonderful nurses that were very nurturing, and caring. I was like, ‘this is what I want to do, I want to take care of people and help people.’”
Wilson added one of the most important aspects of nursing is being a patient advocate. She’s often found patients feel overwhelmed, especially when they don’t understand a diagnosis or understand what is happening to them during an illness.
“It’s helping people to understand that you do have to speak for yourself,” she said. “But, as a nurse when you see somebody struggling you help them. You help them get out whatever it is they are trying to say.”
Wilson still lives with chronic chest pain, which she takes medication for each day.
“My left ventricle has no viable muscle left, which is the reason why I’ll eventually need a transplant,” she said. “But, I’m going to hold off as long as holding off can be done. Because the lifespan of a transplant isn’t super long. It’s like 20 years on average … but you don’t typically get multiple hearts.”
Second chances don’t happen often and Wilson is grateful her life was spared.
“I do feel like I’ve been given another opportunity to do something,” she said. “You know, you question your purpose in life sometimes … I went through a very dark two years where I felt like I didn’t have a lot of purpose. I had to make my mind up that I was going to go do something and work at it until I completed it.”
For more information about heart disease and stroke, visit www.heart.org.
