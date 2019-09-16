Making a difference in many ways, Sedalia’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Saturday, not only reached its goal of $36,000 before the walk began but also brought awareness of free services to families and caregivers.
Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter Vice President of Communications Peggy Killian said the event hosted at Centennial Park saw 338 participants and 29 teams. She added it was the first year for the walk to be hosted at Centennial Park. Due to increased participation, the walk outgrew its former location at the Missouri State Fair Highway Gardens.
Killian explained why the walks are so important.
“Across the county throughout the fall, there’s like 600 plus walks that occur in communities big and small,” she said. “And it’s our largest platform to raise money certainly for critical research and local programs.
“But, it’s also our largest platform to raise awareness,” she continued. “It gives us the opportunity to go into communities and increase awareness of the disease. What we want to stress in a community such as Sedalia, there’s ongoing programs and services.”
She added the walk does raise funds but it’s also there to make people aware of the free support by the Alzheimer’s Association offered to caregivers.
“A lot of times I’ll be talking to walkers and … I realize they don’t know there is another part to our association,” Killian said. “They think we just raise money, but we offer programs and support to families.”
Killian cited the association’s helpline 800-272-3900 as a source of information and support. The line is a helpline not a hotline staffed 24/7 by social workers and set up specifically for family and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s.
“So, people can call with a question or if they want information, if they’re just looking for some local resources (to see) what’s available,” she said. “That’s always there. We also do care consultations and planning. We can do those by phone or in person. It’s basically to help families manage the situation now and anticipate what’s to come.”
Killian noted that often people first interact with the association as a walk team but then realize there are more services available.
“That’s why I think the walk is so important,” she said. “It’s that feeling of seeing other people either going through what they are going through or sharing what they lost.”
Many teams walk in honor of loved ones who have died from Alzheimer’s. Walking with others who have shared the same loss creates a common bond. Killian said it’s a “way to reconnect with other families who understand.”
She added that once she leaves the walk she feels “energized” because she’s been able to talk to others about the services and programs the association offers.
“I feel like that’s one more family hopefully that we at least helped,” Killian said. “I like it from that standpoint. It’s the awareness, and the connection and the sense of community that is so important in the walks.”
Killian added that less than 10% of families who have someone with Alzheimer’s take advantage of the association’s free services. She hopes the annual walks change this statistic.
“We just feel like there’s the awareness issue that we’re very attuned to,” she said. “Whatever assistance they are ready to receive or they are ready to connect with— a support group or an education class … whatever we can do, we are just happy to have them connected with us.”
The Sedalia Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information call 660-287-6930 or 660-851-0668. For additional information, visit alz.org/greatermissouri or call the helpline at 800-272-3900.
