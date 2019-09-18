American Legion National Cmdr. James W. “Bill” Oxford stopped in Sedalia to pay a visit to American Legion, George A. Whiteman Memorial Post 642 Saturday afternoon.
Oxford, newly elected Aug. 29, said he was traveling the country visiting posts. He planned to visit 20 Missouri posts from Saturday through Tuesday this week.
He told the Democrat he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and was discharged as a sergeant in 1970. He then joined the North Carolina National Guard. He eventually attended officer's candidate school and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.
Oxford said by phone in Chicago Wednesday that the newly elected commander’s duties are to visit 55 military departments.
“This is one of the 55 departments,” he said of visiting the Sedalia Post. “We visit VA medical facilities, we visit cemeteries, we visit museums, (and) we visit with some local posts.
“Sometimes these visits are used as a reward for posts who are doing extremely good things or posts that the department is extremely proud of,” he continued. “That’s really the purpose of those visits.”
He added he would like to encourage both young and old to join the American Legion.
“As the country’s largest veterans’ organization, we’re looking to engage and recruit and we’re asking young veterans if they are interested to become legionnaires,” he noted. “We have been supporting veterans since 1919, and we just encourage every veteran … join a veteran service organization. And, we’d be tickled to death to have them join the American Legion.”
Sedalia American Legion Cmdr. Jane Stewart said she was excited Oxford picked the Sedalia Post to visit.
“I was just really proud they picked our post,” she said. “He seemed like he was just a down-to-earth guy from North Carolina.”
Stewart said the post, which has 400 members, doesn’t get a visit like this often. Although last year, the Vice Commander did stop by.
“Usually the National Commander takes a tour and they pick certain stops,” she explained.
Stewart said Oxford spent around an hour at the post before traveling to American Legion, Abraham Lincoln Post 305 in Cole Camp.
“He had some tea and some cookies,” she said. “He visited with some of our people and that was nice. It was just a really exciting day, it really was.”
Stewart also presented Oxford with a three-by-five-foot banner signed by post members and gifts.
“I went to Katy Depot and the bookstore and got him things about Sedalia,” Stewart added. “So, he could remember us.
During Oxford’s visit Sedalia Mayor John Kehde read a proclamation welcoming him to Sedalia. Kehde said he is thankful to have American Legion Post 642 in the community.
“As a 1945 baby boomer and a veteran I’m aware of the sacrifices these individuals made to secure our freedom,” Kehde said. “This aging group of patriots is always the first group to support families in need and important events in the city. When the Legion and VFW calls I’m there to support their activities.”
