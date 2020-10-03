Voters had their first chance to listen to both candidates for Pettis County Sheriff during a debate hosted at KDRO on Friday morning.
Charlie Thomas hosted Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond and candidate Brad Anders on his KDRO morning show, which was also streamed by the Democrat on Facebook Live.
Bond, a Republican, is a lifelong resident of west central Missouri. He has been the sheriff for 16 years, and a member of the office for 34, and is seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 General Election. Anders, an Independent, has lived in Sedalia for roughly three decades and worked at the Sedalia Police Department before his current job with the Lee’s Summit Police Department. He ran against Bond in 2008.
Both men said they have conservative values and support the Second Amendment.
Each candidate gave an opening and closing statement, with questions in between coming from Thomas, Democrat Editor Nicole Cooke and KDRO listeners. While several topics were covered, much of the hour-long discussion focused on issues surrounding the fatal shooting of Hannah Fizer in June and its aftermath, especially body and dash cameras.
Bond said he approached the shooting correctly by having an outside agency, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigate to allow for transparency. He also said many Missouri law enforcement agencies also do not have body cameras, such as LSPD.
Anders said he’s “not sure where the transparency was” in the Fizer case, and pointed out that while LSPD does not have body cameras, it does have dash cameras for cars and motorcycles.
“Bond chose to not pursue body cams and now we have a lot of questions,” Anders said. “... It’s not just about body cams, you need at least one or the other, dash or body cams.”
Thomas gave Anders the benefit of hindsight and asked Anders what he would have done differently.
“The first thing I would have done differently was show empathy,” Anders replied. “Empathy for the family and understand that two families’ lives are ruined because of this. My concern is you set the stage for an issue like we’ve seen in some of the larger cities with civil unrest. We’ve set the stage for that with not having the equipment in a timely manner. You can’t operate like that and it concerns me that in 2020 we don’t have any kind of recording device for our officers or in the cars. But empathy would be the first thing I would show to the family.”
Bond and the Pettis County Commission purchased body cameras for all patrol deputies and an extra for administrative staff in late August. Those are expected to arrive in late October, Bond previously told the Democrat. The purchase comes three years after the sheriff’s office purchased cameras that were only used for a short time before the system failed. That system was not replaced or fixed.
Bond said Anders is an “opportunist,” a phrase he’s used frequently during the last few months, by choosing to run after the Fizer shooting and not when candidate filing opened earlier in the year.
Anders said he has “moral and ethical backing” for why he chose to run in 2020. He said Bond doesn’t hold himself accountable, doesn’t see areas for improvement, and “passes the buck.” He said he wanted to “be a man of action” and do something about it.
Bond also said Anders had left many positions, such as when Anders left SPD for Lee’s Summit after losing the 2008 election.
Anders said his time at LSPD has been a “great experience” that allowed him to see an outside perspective and clarified that he applied for the Lee’s Summit job before the election and was hired afterward.
Bond replied that outside perspective is why he is involved in the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, is active in legislative efforts, and is a member of other related organizations.
“He’s not a leader or he’d be talking about his deputies and not himself,” Anders said of Bond listing his memberships.
Bond noted he’s concerned about Anders’ ability to manage a budget after he allegedly bankrupted a business. Anders said that claim isn’t valid, as he managed two restaurants in Warrensburg and Sedalia in his early 20s and he auctioned off the equipment when he ended the businesses.
Anders admitted he doesn’t have a lot of administrative experience but said the sheriff’s position is still a hands-on job. He said the sheriff should be running calls when short-staffed and making contact with rural residents to discuss their concerns.
“Until you ask the community their concerns, you may be addressing the wrong thing,” Anders said.
Bond said Anders doesn’t understand the “true intricacies” of a sheriff’s office compared to a police department.
“He seems to think I spend all my time sitting behind a desk,” Bond said. “I think my fellow citizens out there know better than that because they see me in their communities, out there going to the city council meetings on a monthly basis in Green Ridge and La Monte. … I’ve taken calls for service this year and I have worked this year as the sheriff, but there is also a tremendous amount of administrative duties that have to be done.”
Another significant portion of the debate focused on addressing Pettis County’s drug problem. When asked by Thomas what his priority would be if elected, Anders said it would be addressing drug addiction. He spoke about the Safe Passage program he helped implement with LSPD in the Kansas City metro area, which offers those with addiction issues a path toward sobriety with help from area recovery facilities. He said Pettis County is seeing another opioid epidemic and “handcuffing addicts has not worked historically.”
Bond said his office continues to be part of the Stepping Up initiative, which connects Pettis County law enforcement, health agencies and nonprofits to help divert those with mental health and substance abuse issues from ending up in jail. Bond noted there aren’t any residential recovery facilities in the area like in Kansas City and said Pettis County only has the Pettis County Jail and Bothwell Regional Health Center.
During the open debate portion, Anders brought up training, saying Bond has “grown complacent” and that the sheriff’s office is on “autopilot.” He said the sheriff’s office has a “poor relationship” with SPD and other area agencies and questioned why the office doesn’t participate in more of SPD’s training.
Bond said he contracts with the Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training and deputies attend Crisis Intervention Training with SPD as part of the Stepping Up initiative. He said he has also reorganized his staff after an administrative retirement and is “actively working” to train people he moved.
The Pettis County League of Women Voters will also host a forum with Bond and Anders at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Sedalia Municipal Building.
