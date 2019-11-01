A Pettis County daycare center had its application denied after it caused public concern last year.
Last year, Lil’ Mouse Academy Daycare and Preschool was planning to open next to Four Seasons Living Center, 2800 state Route TT. The skilled nursing facility hosted 11 convicted sex offenders at the time of the application, several of whom have committed crimes against children.
Brandy Arment, who was the Four Seasons administrator at the time, previously told the Democrat that as of December 2018, nine of the sex offenders living at the facility were allowed to walk out of the building unsupervised. The offenders didn’t have a court-appointed public administrator to limit their activity, so they had a legal right to exit the building. Arment said the offenders signed out at the front desk and then were allowed to do what they wanted.
Under state law, a daycare opening next door would not have forced the 11 offenders to move out. But, Four Seasons would be prevented from accepting any more sex offenders to live at the center. Registered sex offenders are prohibited from moving within 1,000 feet of a daycare, but a child care center is free to locate next to an offender’s home in Pettis County.
The daycare would have been 5 feet away from the northernmost wing of Four Seasons. The daycare’s back playground had a 6-foot chain-link fence surrounding it, but nothing which would impede the full view of children in the yard as of December 2018.
“I wouldn’t want somebody to go over there and something happen,” Arment told the Democrat last year. “Not only do I want to protect the residents I have, but I have to have some forethought into these children and the things that could happen or what they could possibly see.”
Pettis County didn’t have planning and zoning ordinances to regulate where a business is allowed to locate. County officials have no authority to deny the ability to build on private property, according to Pettis County documents.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox recently told the Democrat DHSS denied the application.
According to information provided by Cox from DHSS Section for Child Care Regulation Division of Regulation and Licensure Administrator Sue Porting, the DHSS proposed the denial to issue a child care license due to unsafe premises. The proximity of the proposed facility to the residential facility was cited as a primary reason for the denial.
According to Porting, a search of the sex offender database on Feb. 14 revealed 28 registered sex offenders residing within 1,000 feet of the proposed daycare. Twenty-four of the offenders had committed offenses against a minor including 10 who committed them against a minor 10 or younger. The facility was determined as “not safe and suitable for the care of children based on this information,” Porting wrote in her explanation of the proposed denial.
Notice of the proposed denial was delivered March 1 and sent via email around March 6, according to SCCR. A request to appeal the decision was not received and the denial was effective April 3, according to Cox.
