A leader in the training field at the Sedalia Police Department was named the 2019 Officer of the Year during Friday night’s annual awards dinner at the Celebration Center.
Cpl. Bradley Arnold has been with the Sedalia Police Department for nine years and was promoted to corporal earlier in the year. Wirt explained in his speech Arnold was chosen for the honor based on his dedication, duty, performance and overall development.
“Cpl. Arnold has demonstrated many important attributes of an excellent officer,” Wirt said in his speech. “Two of those attributes are his dedication to our citizens and department and a strong work ethic.”
Arnold serves as a field training officer, background investigator and as the corporal for the Y night shift rotation at SPD. As a field training officer Arnold instructed several trainees last year. According to Wirt, Arnold is “well-versed” in department policies as well as city ordinances and case law.
“He is considered one of the best and most capable trainers we have,” Wirt said. “He is committed to ensuring that our newly hired officers get started down the right path and get the information and skills they need to be successful...
“He projects a positive image of our department to our trainees and cares that the department is seen in a positive light to the community.”
During Wirt’s speech, he quoted Arnold’s supervisor, Sgt. Michael Elwood, who described Arnold as a “dependable and trusted voice who maintains a high standard of moral and ethical conduct.” Wirt also said Elwood praised Arnold for his “sound judgment.”
Arnold told the Democrat “it’s always good to be appreciated.” Arnold said he always wanted to go into law enforcement. Originally from Cooper County, Arnold said he came to Sedalia because he liked the town. He began his career in law enforcement and at SPD in 2011.
“I enjoy the varied encounters,” Arnold said about his favorite part of the job. “Not every day is the same as the one before.”
Officer Brett Twenter was awarded the Chief’s Award. The award is given to an officer who the chief believes has a level of performance that earns them special recognition. Wirt said since Twenter’s release from the field training program, Twenter has gone “above and beyond the area of self-initiated activity.” In the seven months Twenter has been with the department he has made 140 arrests. Of those, 46 resulted in new charges requested for drug offenses, according to Wirt.
“Officer Twenter has developed an exceptional understanding of the individuals of the Sedalia-Pettis County area who are involved in drug trafficking activities,” Wirt said. “He makes it his mission to build cases against these individuals. Drug-related activity is known to be the direct cause of a large percentage of other criminal activity that occurs in our community.
“Beyond just arrests Officer Twenter has quickly developed an understanding of why it’s important to take these cases as far as he can…” Wirt continued. “Officer Twenter has too many successful cases to be able to give specifics about in the situations that he has worked through to seize illicit drugs.”
In addition to honoring the Officer of the Year, Wirt also gave out numerous awards to SPD employees for their service in 2019. He included remarks for each award, which included solved thefts, helping in mental health situations, working hostage situations, reviving children and adults in medical distress, solving a homicide case, solving car thefts, solving a case of trafficking for sexual exploitation and various child pornography charges, serving search warrants, and busting a copper wire theft ring, among others.
Citizen Recognition Letters to the SPD Chaplains: Chaplain Chad McMullin, Chaplain Deb Gailer, Chaplain Steve Graff, Chaplain Billy Foster, Chaplain Jim Downing, Chaplain Rob Hughes, Chaplain Chris Guffey.
K-9 Handler Service Ribbon: Officer Bill Conner and Officer Travis Lorenz.
Search and Entry Ribbon: Detective Mark Cherry, Officer Bill Conner, Officer Derick DeSalme, Officer Travis Lorenz, Detective Joseph McCullough, Detective Neva Overstreet, Detective Jill Reed, Detective Travis St. Cyr, Sgt. Preston Hesselbacher, Sgt. Kevin Klein, Cmdr. Joshua Howell, Chief Matt Wirt.
Life Safe Ribbon: Officer Bill Connor (2), Officer Derick DeSalme (2), Officer John Hammond, Officer Kyle Schmitt.
Letter of Commendation: Officer Ty Barrett, Officer Nick Camirand, Officer Bill Connor, Officer John Cook, Detective John Fellows, Detective Neva Overstreet, Officer Kirra Pappert, Detective Jill Reed, Detective Travis St. Cyr, Detective Jacob White, Cpl. Bradley Arnold, Sgt. Aaron Berry, Sgt. Michael Elwood.
Police Commendation Ribbon: Officer Ty Barrett, Officer Nick Camirand, Detective John Fellows (4), Officer Justin Franken, Officer John Hammond (2), Officer Travis Lorenz, Detective Joseph McCullough, Officer Kirra Pappert, Detective Jill Reed, Detective Eric Resch, Officer Kyle Schmitt, Detective Travis St. Cyr, Officer Brett Twenter, Cpl. Daniel Benner (2), Cpl. Derek Peters, Sgt. Preston Hesselbacher.
Meritorious Conduct Ribbon: Officer John Hammond, Officer Larry Parham, Cpl. Daniel Benner, Sgt. Casey DeVorss.
