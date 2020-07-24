An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism of the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue at the Pettis County Courthouse.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office news release, detectives arrested an 18-year-old on Friday. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond gave an update on the case during Friday afternoon’s Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn. He said the suspect is a female.
Bond said detectives were able to identify the woman earlier this week and made contact with her Thursday. She came to the sheriff’s office on her own Friday morning. She confessed during an interview with a detective.
According to the release, the investigation indicates “the memorial was not specifically targeted for vandalism or removal, but that the damage occurred when the suspect climbed up onto the memorial.”
“That’s obviously one of the issues we wanted to look at with everything that’s going on across the country, the push to be able to remove statues and things like that,” Bond said at the Pachyderm meeting. “We don’t see any evidence in regards to that. We don’t have any Antifa or BLM (Black Lives Matter) behind this. Obviously, being in the media probably created some interest in at least being at the statue but I don’t see any evidence of ill intent to take it down.”
He also noted detectives originally thought two people were involved in the incident but later learned the second person was not actively involved so no charges will be filed.
The release states the arrest was made possible by numerous tips that were submitted to the sheriff’s office and the cooperation of downtown businesses that provided surveillance video.
The suspect, who was not named, is on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of state charges. The sheriff’s office has submitted a request for one count of felony institutional vandalism to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The arm and the rifle on the statue were bent during the early morning hours of July 4. A small fence surrounding the statue and base was also damaged. A passerby noticed the damage and reported it to the sheriff’s office.
During the Pachyderm meeting, Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said information has been turned over to the county’s insurance company. It is unknown at this time how much it will cost to repair the statue. Two historical sources offer different materials for the statue, so Dick said it will need to be determined if the statue is bronze or pressed copper before a repair plan can be determined.
“In the last year our insurance has required us to get estimates on what the value of Lady Justice and the mural and all that stuff was, so we have an art conservator that we have recent contact with,” Dick said. “I’ve been working with her and we’ve identified six people that are possible to do that repair and refurbishment.”
He added that the statue will most likely need to be removed for the repair, but a possible location for repair could be in California, Missouri, so it may not need to be transported very far.
The 7-foot-tall statue depicts a uniformed World War I soldier. It was provided by the American Legion of Pettis County and was dedicated Nov. 12, 1926. The statue lists the names of 50 people killed in World War I on the front and names of about 360 who were killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam are engraved on the other three sides.
