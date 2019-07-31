U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, has her first challenger for the 2020 primary election.
Erich Arvidson, a Democrat from Boonville, announced his candidacy this week for the Congressional 4th District seat, which encompasses 24 counties including Pettis County.
Arvidson is a loan officer who grew up in the rural town of Delta, Missouri. He said he decided to run for office after seeing how things have transpired over the last year at the federal level.
“My dad got sick. He was a mechanic throughout his life, and he didn’t have insurance as many small-town mechanics don’t. We had to make decisions for him based on what he could afford and we could afford to help with, not what was best for him,” Arvidson said. “He died in February. I believe we lost time with him because of some of the decisions we were forced to make. It’s not right on a fundamental level. If I can make sure another Missourian doesn’t have to go through that kind of stress, that kind of experience, I think it would be for the best. I want to try to revitalize health care on a national level.”
Arvidson recently helped campaign for a tax levy in Boonville to increase salaries for local teachers, which was successful. He said he’s also interested in using his rural background because of the growing disconnect between Washington, D.C., and those living in poverty, who make up nearly one-quarter of the 4th District population.
“That disconnect is growing, people are frustrated and I’m frustrated not having our stories told and our values brought to the forefront,” he said.
Hartzler has been in public office for almost two decades. She served for six years in the Missouri House of Representatives starting in 1994. She was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 after defeating Democrat U.S. Rep. Ike Skelton. She has had multiple challengers in each election since, winning re-election each time.
According to a press release, Arvidson is in support of expanding Medicare and Medicaid. He told the Democrat he’d like to see a system like “Medicaid for All,” a platform being discussed by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
“That would be the greatest benefit for our Missourians, especially rural folks,” he said. “Health care is a right, something we should be able to have access to. No one’s life expectancy should be based on the number in their bank account. That’s just fundamentally wrong that someone can not have enough money to afford care and have to make those decisions.”
He’d also like to see investments in loan forgiveness programs to bring more doctors to rural areas, an increase in telemedicine to provide more opportunities for citizens who don’t live near a health care facility, and infrastructure improvements to support access to telemedicine.
Infrastructure is another priority for Arvidson, including better rural broadband and improvements to roads and bridges.
He pointed to the electric co-op in Cooper County recently leveraging federal funds and loans to bring high-speed fiber internet to area residents as an example of how to provide more access for rural citizens.
“We’ve got some of the slowest broadband speeds in rural Missouri, some places are nonexistent,” he said. “We’re missing out economically, it’s a large reason why certain job opportunities aren’t available to rural Missourians. Working remotely is an entire sector cut off from rural Missouri. I’d like to see that change.”
As for roads and bridges, Arvidson said he’d like to see the federal government invest more in local communities that are struggling with infrastructure expenses, something he said would help increase property values, attract industry, and spur job growth.
“I’m a regular guy out here trying to fight for regular Missourians,” he said. “I’m not some fancy politician, I’m just a guy from Delta trying to make it a little better.”
