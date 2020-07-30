LINCOLN — Opening an in-home craft shop is bringing a Lincoln woman one step closer to fulfilling the desire to take up crafting fulltime.
Jennifer Brennan opened her shop Babycakes Creations last month from her rural Lincoln home. Brennan said this week she decided to open the shop because she was tired of going to craft shows all the time and because the COVID-19 pandemic has also put a stop to the shows.
“I’m only open once a month,” she explained. “I’m trying to do the third Saturday of the month and will be open for four to five hours. Then of course, if people want to do private shopping hours we can work that out.”
Brennan, who works full-time as a civilian contractor at Whiteman Air Force Base, said she’s been creating crafts as a business for two years. She was inspired to take up crafting when she first saw stencils.
“I was walking through a craft show one day and saw a person selling silkscreen stencils,” she said. “And I was like, ‘oh that looks like I can do that, that’s easy.’
“At the time, I wanted to find something to potentially quit my full-time job, and make this a full-time job,” she continued. “Eventually I’ll get there. I love crafting, I love making stuff and so it just kind of worked.”
She said she named the business Babycakes because that’s her husband Eric’s pet name for her.
“So, when I was coming up with a business name, I just had to use it,” she explained.
Brennan uses stenciling to create home décor and personalized gifts such as baby shower and wedding gifts.
“Also, I’m putting together little kits,” she added. “So, people can make stuff at home, they can do the stuff I do at home.
“A lot of my stuff, I don’t make duplicates,” she continued. “Most of them are one-of-a-kind. I can duplicate some of them, so if people see something they like I can always duplicate it.”
She noted she enjoys finding old objects such as picture frames, cabinet doors and glass window panes and recycling the pieces. Many of her items range in price from $5 to $80.
Brennan explained the technique she uses is much like screen printing.
“You’re using the silkscreen stencil,” she said. “I get my chalk paste and I take and use a squeegee, and just squeegee over it.
“So, it’s not painting per se,” she continued. “But it’s similar, very similar. You can use it on just about any surface.”
If someone has a design concept in mind, Brennan is open to creating it for them.
“A couple weeks ago I had somebody, her husband is a heart transplant survivor,” she noted. “So, she was looking for some T-shirts to be made. So, I designed the T-shirts for her and then made them.”
She added the craft “possibilities are endless.”
“That’s what I love about it,” Brennan said. “You can take just about any scrap thing and do something on it.”
Brennan gives craft stenciling classes once a month at Wine Antiques & More in Cole Camp. She also hosts classes in individual homes within an hour’s driving distance of Lincoln.
Besides being open once a month, Brennan also does Facebook Live sales. If need be, she will ship items for customers.
For more information on classes and opening times, visit the Babycakes Creations, Home Décor, Gifts, Workshops & More Facebook page or www.babycakescreations.com, email chalkingwithbabycakes@gmail.com or call 660-951-3050.
