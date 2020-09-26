A hobby of baking for friends and family may soon turn into a full-time bakery for a Sedalia woman who specializes in gluten-free foods.
Mickayla Peters, with AddieCakes, began baking for others about a year ago. She said Thursday that her goal is to someday have a commercial kitchen. The bakery is named after her daughter, Addie Peters, 4, who inspired her to begin baking. Peters and her husband, Derek, also have two sons, Warren, 1, and Wayde, 4 months.
“I started out doing cakes for Addie,” she explained. “Because she wanted an Elsa cake, when (the movie) ‘Frozen’ came out she was still obsessed with it.”
Once she made the cake for her daughter, Peters found baking “fun.”
Peters noted she wouldn’t be able to bake without the help of her family including her husband and parents, Rick and Debra Andresen.
“They help watch the kids and they are definitely a big support,” she noted. “I want to stay at home with my kids and this is a good way to do it.
“I started doing (baking) for friends and family,” she added. “Then my mom said, ‘you should make a Facebook page.’”
When she placed her cakes on Facebook, she began to get likes and people began encouraging her to keep baking.
“I thought, ‘well I can do it as a hobby,’” Peters noted. “... My five-year goal would be to actually have a storefront or at least a commercial kitchen.”
Until she can achieve her goal, Peters is selling cakes on a small scale and is finding her two-tiered cheesecake popular.
“People have gone crazy for the cheesecake,” she noted. “I made one cheesecake for my cousin for her wedding … and I posted that.
“I’ve gotten cheesecake orders almost four or five of them almost every week,” she continued. “And it’s only been a month.”
She makes custom cakes and cupcakes but recently began baking scones, muffins and pastries.
“People really like those too, the gluten-free especially,” she said. “I have Celiacs so I can’t eat gluten, so I started making gluten-free recipes for me.”
After making gluten-free foods for herself, she began to see a need for it in the local area and started offering gluten-free baked goods through AddieCakes.
“I don’t really know of anybody who does it because it’s really tricky,” she said of cooking gluten-free. “So, after four years of baking stuff gluten-free, you get the hang of it. That’s one thing that I do that’s different from everybody else.”
She also offers a dairy-free cake, sometimes called a Great Depression cake because during the 1930s people often couldn’t find milk for baking.
“That’s actually a pretty big hit because there’s no milk, they use oil instead of butter and water in place of milk,” she explained. “It has a really deep chocolate flavor.”
Peters enjoys learning new cake-baking techniques and recently made an anti-gravity cake.
“You basically make the cake to look like it’s defying gravity,” she explained. “So, if you ever see cakes that look like they’re going to fall over, it’s something like that.
“I did just a small one to see if I could do it,” she added. “It looked like Coke was pouring out onto the cake. That one was pretty fun. I had to build a cake board and have wires and make it food safe.”
She added the cake took about six hours to create.
“Right now, I’m doing an ‘80s-themed cake for a 16th birthday party,” she said. “I’m making a Rubik’s Cube and I’ve made a cassette tape.”
Peters added her love for baking began when she got married. Since her husband worked long hours, she began watching cooking shows on television.
“I started watching Food Network,” she said smiling. “These people were doing these cakes and I just fell in love with food. I’ve learned everything I know from Food Network.”
With a laugh, Peters said she doesn’t have a favorite baked good.
“That’s why I bake everything, I like everything,” she added. “I eat cake for breakfast, it’s no different than a pancake.”
For more information, contact Peters at AddieCakes on Facebook or call 660-473-3591.
