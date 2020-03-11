Kendra Barton and Jerry Tankersley have been named assistant principals at Smith-Cotton High School for the 2020-21 school year. Their assignments were approved by the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education in closed session Monday, March 9.
Barton is currently an assistant principal at Smith-Cotton Junior High, a position she has held since 2013. A graduate of Smithton High School, Barton earned a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education in 1991 from Missouri Valley College in Marshall. She also holds a master’s degree in Elementary Administration (2005) and an education specialist degree in Administration (2006), both from William Woods University. Barton taught for seven years in Lincoln before coming to Sedalia in the 2000-01 school year as an elementary teacher at Heber Hunt; she transferred to Horace Mann in the same role to start the 2006-07 school year.
Tankersley, a S-C High graduate, is currently an instructional coach focusing on science. He joined the district as a high school science teacher in 2000. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Secondary Education-Biology in 1999 from the University of Central Missouri and a master’s degree in Secondary Administration in 2006 from William Woods University.
Barton and Tankersley replace current assistant principals Robin Wyatte, who is retiring at the end of the current school year, and Stacy Curry, who has been named principal of Smith-Cotton Junior High.
Smith-Cotton High Principal Wade Norton said: “Mr. Tankersley brings a wealth of academic experience to our team. His knowledge base with academics will allow us to continue to serve our students at the highest level. I am excited to watch him grow and connect with the students and staff in a new way. Ms. Barton coming to S-C allows us to quickly connect with our incoming freshman. Her administrative experience and experience at the junior high will bring Smith-Cotton new and fresh ideas.”
