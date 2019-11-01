KNOB NOSTER — After decades of dedication, a local bishop was honored last Sunday in a special emeritus service.
An emeritus service for Administrator Superintendent Pastor W.T. Morris of True Vine Fellowship COGIC was hosted Oct. 27. Officiant for the service was Bishop M. Johnson, Prelate Missouri Western Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.
Morris, 89, spoke with the Democrat from his home in Knob Noster, Wednesday morning and reminisced about the 45 years he served as pastor of True Vine Fellowship in Sedalia.
Morris became pastor in October 1974. He said he stayed because he liked the people and they liked him.
“We just congregated together on the Lord’s Day and had a wonderful time,” he noted. “Then came along that tornado in ’78.”
The tornado took off the roofing from the original church and blew out some of the windows. It also caused water damage to the interior.
“So, I had a little skill working with wood,” Morris said. “So, I told them, ‘let’s build another church.’”
The property at 600 N. Moniteau Ave. had two lots and there was room to build a new church next to the damaged one. Morris worked tirelessly to build the church that now stands on the property. The new church was completed in 1993 and dedicated Oct. 14, 2001.
In October 2018, after a wait of 25 years, the church installed a stained glass window. This was something the congregation had looked forward to for a long time. Morris and his wife, Dianna, said the window was purchased through many church fundraisers over the years.
“It took us, oh I guess, from ’78 until (’93),” he said of working on the church. “They are still doing some little things to it now but basically the main construction is completed.”
He added when they first began services in the new building the auditorium wasn’t complete so the congregation met in the fellowship hall for several years.
“Once we got the main auditorium completed, we had a dedication service,” he noted. “The city officials, they came over for the dedication and we dedicated its services to the Lord.
“From there we just kind of went from one week to the next serving the Lord,” he continued. “We had a great time.”
While at True Vine, Morris has also served as the District Superintendent of the Sedalia District. He oversaw the Sedalia church as well as a church in Jefferson City and Fulton.
Dianna Morris said serving as True Vine’s first lady has kept her busy over the years. On the fifth Sunday of the month she would speak to the women of the church. She has also produced plays, taught Sunday School and put together journals about True Vine.
“I had a yearly event called the ‘March for Jesus,’” she added. “We would march from Ohio and Broadway down to Main Street. From there we would go out to the Housing Authority and we would sing songs.”
Dianna has overseen fundraisers and dinners and was the church’s historian.
Due to health reasons, Morris said although he has retired, he plans to stay close to home and church. He added he’s proud to turn over the church’s responsibilities to pastor designate Elder Javion Jones. Jones was selected by Morris and came to the church in May 2017. He will be installed as pastor at True Vine’s Leadership Conference in January 2020.
“He’s a young man, fresh out of college,” Morris said. “I thought he’d be smart enough to read his Bible and encourage the people, and he has done an excellent job. So much so, I’m going to step out of his way and let him take over in pastoring the people.”
Jones is grateful for the opportunity to follow in Morris’ path.
“To be asked by him to be his successor of True Vine Fellowship is humbling and I am forever grateful that he saw something in me to continue to carry the mantle,” Jones said. “I pray that I can be half the Man of God that Pastor Morris is. With the Lord’s help, I will not let him down or destroy what he has worked so hard to build over these 71 years of ministry and 51 years of pastoring.”
Morris added that even though it’s difficult to step down as pastor after 45 years, he takes comfort in knowing Jones will be there for True Vine.
