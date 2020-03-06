With the election season heating up, many candidates are out working to get their messages to citizens including Sedalia City Council Ward 2 candidate Tina Boggess.
Four seats are up on the council this year, including the seat held by Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash, who will not be running for re-election. Boggess is one of two candidates vying for the seat.
Boggess was born in Sedalia and stayed until the third grade. She then spent every summer in Sedalia with her family and moved back in 1987. She has been here since with her husband and has three children and six grandchildren.
Boggess said she wanted to run for council to help bring diversity to the board and be a voice for citizens.
“Well I sit back and I look at the council and who is sitting there now?” she explained. “I’m like well there’s only two women there.
“I believe that in order to be a good council we need to have diversity on the council. That means that we have female voices there as well as male voices,” she said. “We need a low income voice, we need a middle income voice and then we need the higher income voice on that board.
“That way when the Sedalians look at that council they can say, ‘Ya there’s representation across the board,” she continued. “I believe that it is very important to have representation from across the board of all aspects so that they can see that the city council truly does care and they hear what you have to say.”
Boggess retired after spending about 20 years working at the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency. Boggess said she got tired of retirement and now works as the Property Manager at the Lincoln Hubbard Apartments. She is proud of what she was able to accomplish while at MVCAA including being part of the “spearhead advisory committee” talking about needing a clinic based on income for the area.
“When the free clinic came open I was like, ‘I had a say in that. I had something to do with it’…” Boggess said. “I kind of sit back and see, ‘Hey I kind of planted the seed there with them and now we see the free clinic.’ Now the free clinic is out here at Katy Trail and not only is it a free clinic but we also got into the dentistry which I was on that strategy board as well.”
She also was a trained literacy teacher at MVCAA and helped individuals further their education and get their GEDs. She believes her experience and desire to work for people and be a voice for them would make her a good councilwoman. She also thinks she could bring a “fresh outlook” and has been here to witness all the progressions Sedalia has gone through over the years.
“I’m home grown, this is my place, Sedalia is my place,” she said. “I’m proud to be a Sedalian, always have. I hope that there’s a comfort level in knowing who I am, in having seen me in the community reassures them (voters) yes I'm the right person for the job.”
Boggess said she thinks the city’s recent focus on neighborhood revitalization is good and wants it to be city wide.
“I would love to see if some kind of way the city could apply for grants and build homes on so many of these empty lots that we have in Sedalia,” she explained. “Allow our low income families to either rent to own or straight out buy because we need that.”
Boggess is also passionate about doing more for the elderly of the area and homeless individuals.
“We want to give our homeless a hand up and not a hand out,” she explained.
Boggess is active in Burns Chapel Church where she is the treasurer and has been the youth department supervisor for more than 15 years. The youth of Sedalia are a passion of Boggess’. One thing she wants to work on if elected is bringing more safe and fun leisure things for the youth to participate in.
“I think right now the thing that I’m hearing the most of is that there’s nothing for our young people to do,” she said. “I believe that once the Heckart Community Center comes in that’s going to take care of a lot of things. I think we can still do more…Something safe, yet something that they would enjoy doing. I think they would appreciate that.”
The youth department even helped her come up with her campaign slogan: “Standing up for you, because of you.”
“I know as I was going around and getting signatures the thing that I kept hearing was, ‘I hope you don’t get on there and just say yes to everything.’” she said. “No, that’s not my plan. (They also said) ‘I hope when you get on there we’re going to see some things taking place within our community.’ That is my goal.”
Boggess will be having a “Meet and Greet Tina” from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at The Venue at 219 S. Ohio Ave. The public is invited to attend.
