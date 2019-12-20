Boonslick Regional Library was one of nine libraries in the state of Missouri chosen to receive a Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grant this year.
In early December, it was announced Boonslick Regional Library had received a $2,400 grant that was to be used to strengthen print, audio and digital collections in the areas of workforce development and small business support, according to a Missouri Secretary of State news release.
The “project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State,” according to Boonslick Regional Library Director Linda Allcorn.
Boonslick has decided to use its grant money to purchase 10 DVDs covering various topics on how to be a better employee, which will be shared between Boonslick’s Pettis, Cooper and Benton county locations.
“The library purchased amazing DVDs,” Allcorn said. “It’s all about basically how to be a better employee. We’ll be making these available to businesses and individuals throughout the library district. Anyone can come and check them out...
“These are just really great. They call them takeaways, for managers to use,” Allcorn continued. “Each have their various topics. There is one on diversity, respect, and FLMA, discipline, documentation, ADA, what can you ask, sexual harassment, and customer service. We’ve seen a lot of people struggle with that. What is the best way to handle people in today’s society.”
Allcorn said she chose the DVDs since they were not items the library already had. She also said the other available resources on the topics were books, which were older with outdated information.
“I asked some of our staff what they felt would be helpful or that they had had questions about,” Allcorn said. “I did talk with the workforce development group here to see if they had suggestions. Then I came across these resources and I thought, ‘I think this could really fill a hole that maybe would be useful by a lot of people in our community…’
“I was trying to find something current which had timely topics that I thought would be beneficial to our local workforce,” she continued, “After doing some research these (DVDs) were available and they were current. A lot of people like the DVD format versus reading a thick book. I thought it might be a good way for people, especially HR departments, to do in house training and hopefully more people would benefit from them.”
Allcorn said the DVDs would be available for individuals, businesses, or groups to request. The library plans on reaching out to local businesses to let them know they are available. Allcorn said she hopes the DVDs help open discussions between employees at businesses and that she believes they can help build relationships within businesses and improve working environments.
“I think it will help open discussions and just provide some opportunities for both the employer and employee to discuss these very important topics…” she said. “These are just great topics that I think could be beneficial. It just depends on certain circumstances different businesses are encountering with some of their employees. They (DVDs) are here and just ready for people to utilize and hopefully it will help the workforce to perform at a high level.”
Allcorn said the goal is to provide the resources which will help the community grow positively together.
“The goal is to have resources that will help us all grow together in a positive way that will better our businesses,” she explained. “Also personally as individuals as we perform our jobs throughout the day. Hopefully these will be some resources that people will find helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.