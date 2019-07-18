Bothwell Regional Health Center has made another local acquisition, this time adding pediatrics to its list of services.
Bothwell acquired TLC Pediatrics, 2925 Clinton Rd., effective July 1. The clinic will soon be known as Bothwell TLC Pediatrics. Keith Morrow, Bothwell vice president of clinic operations, said the hospital has acquired the clinic’s Marshall location, 915 S. Odell Ave., as well.
“It’s really about building our women’s health and pediatric program,” Morrow said. “The two of them really have to work well together to provide great service. … We do plan on collaboration between the two practices to increase and work on several different projects together.”
Dr. Assad Shaffiey and nurse practitioner Sarah Price will be joined this month by nurse practitioner Belinda Harper, a former TLC employee, and in August by Dr. Stephanie Lind. Morrow said the partnership with TLC made it easier for Bothwell to recruit a new pediatrician, which improves the community’s access to pediatric care.
Morrow said acquiring TLC goes along with the hospital’s walk-in clinic that opened earlier this year in terms of providing better access to various areas of health care in Sedalia and Pettis County.
“The biggest thing they’ll (patients) see is access availability,” Morrow said. “When we add the second nurse practitioner and the second pediatrician, that access will be much more available for patients and keeping patients here in the community. For us to be able to provide more access and more service, that only helps us as a community. That’s one of our goals.”
Shaffiey, who has worked at Bothwell as an independent physician, has assumed the role of medical director for Bothwell’s nursery, which helps with consistency in patient care.
Morrow said Shaffiey and Price are interested in being involved in Bothwell’s new CenteringPregnancy program, which starts its first class next week. The nationwide program offers a group setting for discussion with physicians, nurses and fellow patients as they go through their pregnancy journey.
The TLC staff could help offer pediatric information along with the OB/GYN staff. Morrow noted the collaboration between the two departments could make communication more efficient in areas of overlap, such as breastfeeding.
The two departments can also easily share medical records now that TLC is integrated into Bothwell’s records system.
Morrow said patients will see minimal changes, other than the name change, a new computer and phone system, and additional staff. The location, phone number, clinic hours and the majority of the staff will remain the same.
For more information, call Bothwell TLC Pediatrics at 660-829-5852.
