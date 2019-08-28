The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees endorsed the hospital's applications for more certifications during its monthly meeting.
The board met Tuesday evening and endorsed the hospital's applications for certifications as a Level III Trauma Center, Level III Stroke Center, and Level III STEMI Center.
Bothwell has begun the application process to become a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital saw many trauma patients being taken to other centers by emergency medical services because Bothwell did not have the trauma certification.
“We know we are missing quite a few because there are quite a few that bypass us…” said Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin. “Our numbers from what the ambulance district is reporting to us. We probably have 50% or more that we could gain back easily.”
The hospital already has requirements needed for the certification, according to Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman, including all of the required surgical equipment and requirements for medical units and the recovery room. Two transfer agreements are secured and staff is working on two more. There will need to be more data collection and some nursing training to catch up on. Staff will also work on improving their processes.
“I think some areas that we will be adding that aren't a cost is that whole process improvement too,” Wightman said. “We just recently had (Pettis County Ambulance District) sitting at the table to be able to take cases either from our side or their side and kind of deconstruct it to see how would this have been better for the patient? Elevating the level of care.”
The hospital has been in the process of getting Level III Stroke certification for a while and will have certifiers coming to the hospital Sept. 20 to conduct a survey for the application process. Many of the requirements have to do with the time from arrival at the door to things like the provider, code stroke, or CT scan.
“Part of being a stroke center is also educating the community on signs of a stroke. Knowing when to come in and not waiting,” Wightman said.
Bothwell is also in the process of applying to become a STEMI Level III center. STEMI stands for ST elevation myocardial infarction, which is a serious type of heart attack. Again, the hospital already has many of the needed requirements but has to look at its times due to lengthy travel times if the patient is transferred.
“All three of those certifications, it’s the education of the community as well as education of staff,” McMullin said.
On all of these certifications, staff will have to participate in different types of education. Wightman said this will not be additional education time but specific types of education will be required.
BKD gave an audit presentation on its 2019 audit findings for the center. According to BKD, net pension liability had increased $3.7 million and operating revenues were up $7.5 million. Assets had decreased by 13% and operating expenses increased by 11%.
On a ratio that measured Bothwell’s ability to meet current obligations, Bothwell was at a 3.5. Anything above a 2 is typically considered “pretty good,” according to BKD. Days cash on hand dropped, which is something BKD cautioned needed to be monitored. One reason was the hospital went through a system conversion. BKD did say it was an issue that was not unusual for a lot of hospitals this year.
The board also:
• Heard a financial update from Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis.
• Heard a presentation from Wightman on development and recruitment updates. There have been 15 successful recruitments so far in 2019; 12 have already started or are starting soon and three are coming in 2020. The need to recruit more individuals was highlighted by various attendees.
• Heard from Chief Operating Officer Tom Bailey that the repairs on the ambulance ramp are going well and it should be completed in a couple of weeks.
• Was informed the Medical Explorers Program for high school juniors and seniors will start in October.
• Approved the payment of bills and expenses.
The board adjourned to two closed sessions; one with BKD and another regarding 610.021, Sec. 12.
