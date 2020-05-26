The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees approved the fiscal year 2021 budget during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis had several things to go over with the board, the first being the April financials. In April, Bothwell saw roughly a $2.2 million loss mostly due to the loss of patient revenue and volumes being down, according to Davis. Year-to-date Bothwell is at roughly a $4.4 million loss.
“That is not including the $2.6 million that we received in April in operating,” he explained. “Right now BKD is debating on whether or not they’re going to put that in nonoperating or in operating so those are ongoing discussions as the rules continue to change on those, on the CARES Act money.”
Davis also reported Bothwell received $5.6 million in May from the federal coronavirus relief bill, also known as the CARES Act, and $304,000 from the State of Missouri. Davis said Bothwell has received a total of $8.2 million in grant funds. Bothwell could also potentially receive funds from grants Pettis and Benton counties are applying for.
The board also approved the fiscal year 2021 budget, which looks different from previous years due to COVID-19. Davis explained the need for the hospital to have a rolling three-month budget along with the yearly budget.
Davis explained how things like same-day surgeries, clinic visits and hospital visits are increasing but are still not at a normal rate. ER visits had been reduced by a half and are still reduced by a third now, according to Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman.
“I do want to point out here that it’s the ED (emergency room) that we’ve lost,” Wightman said. “That’s gone forever and that’s when we’re making predictions of what has just vanished where it’s close to like $5 million I think when all is said and done, $5 to $6 million...
“When clinics get back to normal and we’re back to normal on elective surgeries, we’re going to make up for that lost time somewhat but people aren’t going to start coming to ED twice as often,” Wightman added. “This is business and revenue we won’t ever get back.”
Davis presented the budget assumptions for the rolling three-month budget which included sequestrations being lifted and funds coming from shifting from swing beds. Raises were held in March but raises were then caught up through the year. The state minimum wage increase was budgeted for as well. Some positions previously on furlough are not being brought back with some of the individuals taking jobs in other departments. Health insurance and worker compensation increases were also taken into consideration.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Fracica reported Bothwell is going to start testing all patients admitted for COVID-19 mostly likely on Wednesday. As of this week, Bothwell will have antibody testing available.
Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin said the visitor policy has stayed the same and will most likely stay the same until there are no increases in COVID-19 cases and cases level out for 28 days. McMullin has also been working on the hospital’s mask campaign to get masks made and passed out to local businesses for residents to use for free.
McMullin also said Bothwell is working on plans to start doing more orthopedic and OB surgeries and some inpatient surgeries which stay overnight in the next week unless there is an influx of COVID-19 patients.
“What we’re doing is we’re still screening patients, the COVID testing, but we’re trying to do more surgeries,” McMullin said. “One of the things the CDC recommends is if we start having inpatient surgeries that we locate them in one certain area...We have chosen the orthopedic unit since it’s kind of closed off where we can have our patients who are COVID negative and have had surgery.”
Human Resources Director Lisa Irwin reported on the labor pool which was opened in March. With the turnover Bothwell has had, Irwin reported it has more jobs than when the pool was first opened.
“We are trying to keep our full-time and part-time employees as full as possible and so as employees are low census those are the first people that we schedule in the labor pool so they can keep up their hours,” Irwin explained.
Irwin also said the center was going to be doing some layoffs.
The board also:
• Announced Tuesday evening’s meeting would be the last for board members David Floyd, Dr. Bill Woolery, Dr. David Kuhlmann and T. Brody Kempton.
• Saw a Lucas Device demo from Critical Care/Progressive Care Leader Michele Laas.
• Approved the payment of bills with expenses at $9,023,937 and liabilities at $28,411,748.
• Approved a 457B Resolution for the board to appoint Reliance Trust Company, of Georgia, as Successor Trustee with respect to the BRHC 457(b) Plan. According to Davis, the resolution is mostly a retention and recruitment tool for physicians but has been opened up to all allied health professionals. The resolution is at no cost to Bothwell and “basically doubles” the amount the professionals can put into their 403B plans. Davis said many of Bothwell’s providers have asked for it.
