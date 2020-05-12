Due to COVID-19, many hospitals around the country stopped doing elective surgeries to help stop the spread of the virus. Now many are slowly starting to do some of these surgeries again including Bothwell Regional Health Center.
During its April meeting, the Bothwell Board of Trustees heard from multiple doctors about BRHC planning to begin some elective surgeries after stopping all of them in late March due to COVID-19. Now the center has begun to do those deemed safe.
BRHC Anesthesiologist and Chief of Surgery Dr. Jared Engles spoke to the Democrat by phone about Bothwell’s plans. He explained that toward the end of April, the University of Chicago published scoring criteria from the Journal of American Surgeons about how to get some surgeries going again at places that weren’t overwhelmed and overrun by coronavirus-related issues.
“They came up with a 21-factor scoring system and then you change what type of scores that you would allow in an operating room for the time being based on your need and the patients’ level of severity and things like that,” Engles explained.
Engles said the journal was calling the surgeries “medically necessary, time-sensitive surgeries.”
“Basically if it’s kind of a smaller procedure that’s not going to use up a lot of resources and the patient doesn't have to stay in the hospital to risk them getting exposed to more people,” he said.
Bothwell has been taking each case on a case-by-case basis, according to Engles, and has been using the scoring system.
“What we ended up doing was we had almost 120 surgeries that were backlogged just in this short time period that were either canceled or never scheduled because of what was going on,” he explained. “The surgeons went back through and used the scoring system and identified the patients that they felt would be appropriate to bring in.”
Engles said Bothwell had been doing procedures like carpal tunnel surgeries, some trigger finger surgeries, basic knee scopes, some shoulder scopes and any emergency surgeries.
“We’re still doing any emergency surgeries obviously and anything that’s critical for the patient,” he said. “Those we are going to do regardless but this kind of helps us get some of the more, what people would call ‘elective surgeries’ taken care of. That way the patients can get taken care of and we can still treat people while we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with the coronavirus.”
Engles said Bothwell has also started testing for COVID-19 on all outpatients who were coming in for procedures. This started two days before the American Society of Anesthesiologists said anybody having outpatient surgery or any outpatients coming into the hospital for procedures probably should be tested, according to Engles.
“It also seems like the patients and their families are very appreciative we are testing people before they come in,” Engles said. “We’ve had a couple people tell us it makes them feel a lot better knowing that we are testing the patients before they come in.”
Other extra precautions are being taken such as having everyone who enters the hospital wear a mask. Surgeons are also not taking anyone who has had recent contact with known positive COVID-19 patients or those with flu-like symptoms. Visitors are still not allowed.
“They're (BRHC) still not allowing any visitors so they (patients) have to have their driver drop them off,” Engles said. “Then when the surgery is done they call and talk to the family member or whoever it was that dropped them off to let them know how the surgery went.”
Engles also said surgeons had been speaking to other area hospitals to see what they were doing.
“I’ve been talking to some people from Jefferson City, Warrensburg, Clinton, Blue Springs, the lake, and Cape Girardeau. Kind of around the area and places I know other people working there,” he said. “We’re trying to practice on the same levels so everybody is within the same limits and same scope.”
