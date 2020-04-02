The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees hosted an emergency meeting via Webex Thursday morning to approve three financial resolutions in response to COVID-19.
Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman spoke to the Democrat later in the day about the meeting.
All three resolutions were to secure financing for the hospital and were requested by a bank in order to go forward with the items. The first resolution was to obtain a $5 million line of credit immediately through assets Bothwell has paid for. Wightman said she hoped the paperwork would be done in time for the resolution to go before the Sedalia City Council during its meeting Monday evening.
The two other resolutions also deal with financing and will take longer to obtain. The second resolution was for another line of credit secured by the buildings Bothwell owns. Wightman said staff hopes it will be about $12 million. This will take some time though because all of the buildings will need to be reappraised.
“Then the other is a line of credit that is secured by our accounts receivable and that we’re hoping to be for at least $5 to $6 million…” Wightman said. “The paperwork and timeframe takes at least four to three weeks. All of these things are in case we need them. Our hope is we don't but we've got to be planning for the worst.”
Wightman said the hospital is securing these options now so staff doesn’t have to try to secure it later when the COVID-19 peak happens in the area.
“Our goal is that we want to get all these lines of credit secured and ready to go in case we need to tap into them so that when we are in the thick of providing care to a lot of acutely ill patients that’s where our attention is, not worrying how we’re going to make payroll,” she said. “That’s not where we will be able to devote any attention at that point.”
Wightman explained the need for the lines of credit comes from the hospital’s revenue severely decreasing in the last two weeks due to COVID-19 and spending more to prepare for the pandemic. Surgeries are down 67%, clinic volume is down 43%, outpatient volume is down 51%, and hospital volume is down 18%. Typical expenses for a month are $10 million with $2 million of that being payroll.
“When there was a call out to cancel all elective surgeries, that’s the lifeblood of a rural hospital,” Wightman said. “We’re down 67% so that is revenue not coming in yet we have $2 million of payroll and we’re adding expenses by gearing up — renting more ventilators, wiping down everything several times a day, increasing our supplies of masks and gowns and gloves and all of that while having severe decrease in revenue.”
Wightman said Bothwell is also taking advantage of Medicare advancing money, which changes daily.
“We’re like all the other hospitals in the country,” she said. “We’re really needing an influx of cash that does not create a future liability. When they talk about getting an advance from Medicare, that’s on work providing care to patients in the future that’s a future liability. We just won’t get in the future, we can get it now. It’s certainly going to help cash flow right now but again it’s a future liability.”
The center is also looking into other avenues.
“(Chief Financial Officer) Steve (Davis) was just on the FEMA call today making sure we’re keeping track of any of our expenses and lost revenue that’s related to the pandemic,” Wightman said. “That we’re ready to make our request to FEMA once we’re at the tail end of it.
“Also FDA has the small business loans that are out there,” she continued. “We don't qualify for those...but we’re just hearing today about some other loans that are available for larger employers.”
Wightman said the lines of credit were all in case the center needs to use them. She also said she thinks Bothwell is doing a good job planning for COVID-19, but it is costly.
“We’re going to take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to hospitals either state or federal,” she said. “All of that may take some time so all of these three resolutions were to make sure we had options before any of this other money became available.”
