In an unusual year for most businesses, especially hospitals, Bothwell Regional Health Center’s audit this year was different but had positive results.
BKD gave a presentation on its 2020 audit findings for the hospital. BKD Audit Partner Kevin Morey began the presentation by highlighting some of the company’s important findings. Morey explained during normal years the company usually spends a couple of weeks at Bothwell, but only sent one auditor for about a week in July this year due to the pandemic.
Morey said from an audit perspective, BKD was prepared to issue a “clean or unmodified opinion on the financial statement.” However, because of the pandemic and relief funds Bothwell received, this year it was required to have a single audit that looks at the funds received and makes sure the funds were used in accordance with what the plan was to use them for.
“Unfortunately they (federal government) have not released some detailed information as to what we have to test related to that,” Morey said. “They also owe us some explanations and more information as to what lost revenue means.”
Morey explained BKD was waiting on those things and did not have an exact date for when it would receive the needed information. BKD will hold the financial statements in draft format until the information is received to complete the single audit.
Morey also highlighted Bothwell’s cash position at year-end was at about $28 million, which was a significant increase from last year but was partly due to the aid received from the federal government.
The hospital’s overall net loss for this year was about $4.9 million compared to $8.4 million last year. With depreciation added, Bothwell was positive about $1.6 million, according to Morey. Another comment Morey made was the net pension liability went up about $1 million this year.
BKD Partner John Nelson gave a presentation over the financial ratios where he clarified the benchmarks the company had to use were based on dated information due to availability. Days cash on hand saw an increase in 2020 related to coronavirus relief funds from the federal government. Bothwell fell within the benchmarks for the majority of the categories. He did encourage Bothwell to watch salaries per full-time equivalent, although they fell within the benchmarks, but said it was “not necessarily an alarming item at this time.”
BKD Partner Sue Brammer also commented that BKD had not been given guidance regarding how the cost report will be reflected for the relief funds. Brammer reported the belief now was the relief funds will be treated as a grant, but there is no official word yet.
BKD was also able to assist Bothwell in getting a rural health clinic productivity exception granted and Bothwell was eligible for a low volume adjustment that had been submitted, which could bring approximately $210,000 of reimbursement to Bothwell.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis gave a presentation on Bothwell’s July financials. In July, Bothwell had a roughly $590,000 loss due mostly to the pandemic without coronavirus relief funds, according to Davis.
“Our COVID tracked expenses for the month...we had over $200,000 in reference lab fees for COVID testing for the month,” Davis said. “Then the other part of it you’ll see in the supply end, that was on COVID for PPE and reagents for testing.”
Davis said charity applications had also gone up significantly and Bothwell was at the point now where it was in 2018 for the whole year. Year-to-date, Bothwell is at a roughly $860,000 loss without the funds received for coronavirus relief. Davis said Bothwell in total had received roughly $13 million dollars in funding. As of now with the funding, Bothwell was positive $3.7 million with a budget at $1.7 million. Without the funding, Bothwell would be at a roughly $9 million loss.
“The CARES Act funding has come in and it has helped us considerably,” Davis said.
Davis said projecting for future months, he hopes the funds would get Bothwell to around January depending on what the federal government does.
The Board also:
• Heard a presentation from Dr. Dan Woolery and Dr. Ashley Tardieu introducing them to the board.
• Heard from Dr. Stuart Braverman on the Medical Executive Committee.
• Approved monthly contracts.
• Heard a report from Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman.
• Heard from the SLT roundtable.
