The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening where they heard a financial update, elected new officers and heard updates from other leaders in the center.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis gave an update on the center’s financials. Davis said the finance committee met with the center’s auditors to discuss the audit. The auditors started doing a virtual audit Monday and will have two members on site next Monday.
According to Davis, during the month of May, the center had budgeted almost $1 million profit but ended up with a roughly $1 million loss. This was largely due to net revenue losses, pro fees that had not been budgeted for, benefits with some health insurance issues and workers’ compensation. Year-to-date the center is at roughly a $5.4 million loss with the center budgeting for a $5.3 million profit. This is without the grants the center received due to COVID-19.
“That is mostly related to net revenue,” Davis explained. “Everything else was pretty much on target for the year.”
Year-to-date, with the grant money included, Davis said the center has a net operating margin gap of roughly $2.4 million; before the pandemic, the center’s gap was at roughly $1.2 million.
Davis went on to explain that volume-wise the center was “kind of coming back.” Davis said clinic volumes are almost back to where they were a year ago and outpatient surgery volumes are still down a little bit.
Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman added the center’s reference points for its numbers came from the first two weeks of March.
“The further we get out, away from March, the more it is not a good reference point anymore,” Wightman said. “Dr. Engles is making that point on the outpatient surgery case that may be a comparison now as we move forward is where were we, the number, compared to last year at this time. So we’re rethinking what our comparison is to gauge if volume is back or not.”
During May’s meeting, Davis said Bothwell had received a total of $8.2 million in grant funds. The center could also potentially receive funds from grants Pettis and Benton counties are applying for.
Davis also added the center had not touched the line of credit it asked for and “will not need it at this point.”
The board elected Stafford Swearingen as the vice chair and Mayor John Kehde as the secretary to finish vacated terms.
Wightman gave an update on employee exposure to COVID-19 and stated the center had 39 exposures since Friday with five being high-risk exposures. The center is still doing the contact tracing.
“High-risk means they’re now home for 14 days in quarantine,” Wightman explained.
Low-risk exposures can continue to work and self-monitor for symptoms. Wightman explained the center is starting a new policy that when a health care worker is within close proximity to a patient and the patient is not wearing a mask, the worker will need to either wear eye protection or a shield in addition to a mask.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Fracica gave an update on COVID-19 antibody testing. Within the center’s first two days of offering the service, 75 people were tested, according to Wightman. Fracica cautioned people getting the test though, stating there are estimates of a 50-50 chance positive results could be a false positive. A true positive also does not necessarily mean the person is immune from the virus.
“Just because somebody’s tested positive does not necessarily mean that they are going to have persistent or long-lasting immunity...” Fracica explained. “The one thing that people absolutely should not use, is they should not try to get tested and if they find out they’ve had it and they’re ‘safe’ and then that kind of emboldens them to be reckless or not take precautions. That’s kind of the worst possible thing that could happen because if you’ve got a false positive and then you think you’re superman, it could backfire on you.”
Human Resources Director Lisa Irwin also reported the center had furloughed 51 employees in April during the pandemic. Nineteen returned to their original department, 16 returned to a different department and 14 remain off work. Of those 14, three will be called back to work within the next week, two resigned, eight were laid off and the center has two offers out to give employees the option to work somewhere besides their home department.
The board also:
• Heard an overview presentation on the Pettis County Ambulance District from PCAD Division Chief of Training Justin Cross.
• Heard about the Medical Executive Committee meeting from Dr. Stuart Braverman.
• Approved the payment of bills with expenses at $9,336,803 and liabilities at $28,445,979.
• Held an annual review of the conflict of interest policy and signed forms.
• Held a closed session.
