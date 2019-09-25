Community health and the hospital’s many certification applications were a focus during the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees board meeting Tuesday night.
Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin gave an update on the hospital's applications for certifications as a Level III Trauma Center, Level III Stroke Center, and Level III STEMI Center. The hospital had its stroke certification survey conducted and received three recommendations it will have to correct out of roughly 1,000 standards. McMullin said the surveyor was “very complimentary of the staff and our processes.” The hospital should have all the paperwork stating it is stroke certified by November.
McMullin said the applications for STEMI and trauma certifications are in and the surveys should be conducted around the first of the year.
The meeting began with a presentation by Hannah Sartin of Callis & Associates on the Community Needs Assessment Presentation Callis conducted earlier this year.
“This is something that is required every three years as a part of the Affordable Care Act. The first year that was completed was 2013 and it really assesses the health of the community as a whole,” Sartin explained. “With Bothwell we focused on Pettis and Benton County which is roughly 66,000 people.”
Sartin explained the assessment was done through primary and secondary research. The primary research was a roughly 65-question survey made available online and on paper at different locations in Pettis and Benton counties. The data was then sent to the research division of the Missouri Health Association.
Data was needed from 383 surveys and they received 585. Two focus groups were also conducted, one in Pettis County and the other in Benton County, consisting of community leaders from medical facilities, the city, and school district, among others.
Through secondary research from collected data the top three health concerns for the area in 2019 were the need for access to primary, mental, and dental care; poor health behaviors contributing to obesity; and mental health and substance abuse disorders. The top health factor in Sedalia was sexually transmitted infections and the social factor was assault diagnosis. In Warsaw the top health factor was arthritis and the top social factor was vacant housing.
The next steps will be distributing the data to internal and external stakeholders, according to Sartin. The 2016 and 2019 data will be compared further and Callis will work with the Blue Ribbon planning team to obtain community health initiatives and collaborative joint efforts to address the issues identified. Bothwell’s recommendations will be included with strategic planning.
Comradery has been a big theme since CEO Lori Wightman came to Bothwell this summer. During his Medical Executive Committee update, Dr. Stuart Braverman brought up another way of bringing that sense of belonging to staff who come from outside the community, which the board positively reacted to.
“A lot the people who are recruited now never really get a feel, or a flavor of the medical staff community because they’re in the clinics and they don’t interact. We think maybe we ought to think about a quarterly get together, or some frequent get together, where we have medical staff, clinic physicians and nurse practitioners, and board just get to gather socially a little bit,” Braverman suggested.
“So maybe we can generate a culture here of everyone belonging because I think that people who come in from outside don’t often get a sense of belonging.”
The board also:
• Heard a finance update from CFO Steve Davis who said most of the items on the report were positive. The only two which were not were net revenue and salaries.
• Approved the payment of bills at $9,933,768 and liabilities at $13,186,897.
• Heard an update from Wightman on referral development and physician recruitment.
• Heard an update from Wightman on the strategic planning meetings. She said the first of the four meetings had taken place where they laid the groundwork and looked at things like Bothwell’s history and current state.
• Heard from Wightman who said the hospital’s new program Lunch with the CEO where faculty are invited to eat lunch with Wightman has been successful and she has gotten many good suggestions. The center will be “entertaining a change in our sick time policy,” according to Wightman, after several suggestions.
• Heard an update from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica on the Rural Immersion initiative. He said the program will be expanded to bring the participants to Sedalia for a couple of weeks to meet with medical professionals through the grant received by the University of Missouri to fund the establishment of Bothwell’s planned Rural Family Medicine Residency Program.
• Heard from Chief Operating Officer Tom Bailey that the repairs on the ambulance ramp are nearly completed.
