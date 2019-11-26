The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Thursday evening where they heard updates on several projects and discussed plans for the future.
The first report came from Dr. Stuart Braverman who gave the Medical Executive Committee’s report. He said the committee came to an agreement regarding how mid-level providers, like nurse practitioners, could prescribe neurotics after the pharmacy requested guidelines.
“We are faced with the dilemma of deciding who gets to prescribe neurotics,” Braverman said. “We decided it depends on their collaborating physician. We’re not going to say that all mid-levels get to or don’t…That’s how we resolved it.”
If a physician chooses to be a collaborating physician and oversee the prescribing of neurotics, they can do it. According to Braverman’s report, the addendum to the collaborative practice agreement was reviewed and the motion was passed by the Medical Executive Committee.
Braverman also spoke about a point Dr. Douglas Kiburz brought up in the committee meeting about the importance of documenting and treating malnutrition. Braverman said several patients getting into the hospital are malnourished, which can contribute to complications and infections.
The committee discussed protocols and policies they could enact to work on this such as having physicians identify malnutrition in a patient’s medical record and a plan for treating it.
In the Emergency Department meeting, Braverman reported the hospital was now stroke certified as a Level III stroke center. The hospital received its first stroke patient a day after the certification. He said the department was working on its times for the hospital’s STEMI certification and is looking at other institutions that have met the time requirements.
In the October financial report, Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis reported Bothwell had a “slight profit” in October of roughly $31,000. This was due to the hospital not spending as much planning on utilities, repairs and maintenance, education, equipment, or benefits. Davis also reported the net operating target was “about right on target.” Year to date, Bothwell has a negative margin of roughly $580,000 between its budget and actual costs. Davis said the hospital plans on closing the gap through the savings it will get from its new health insurance, which will go into effect Jan. 1. The reimbursements for its swing beds are picking up and they will be having a review done on their clinic documentation and coding.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica gave the CEO report for CEO Lori Wightman who was absent. He said Wightman reported she heard feedback from employees to revise their PTO, sick days, and vacation policy which they plan on looking at. He also reported the hospital’s trauma application had been submitted and a survey is expected in mid-June. Staff is still working on the STEMI application.
He also reported the Medical Explorers Program is going well with 16 new and five returning high school students this year.
Keith Morrow, vice president of clinic operations, reported the walk-in clinic has seen an increase with 31 patients a day in the last week, 25 a day the week before, and 32 a day before that. He said the clinic saw 56 patients on Nov. 4. The clinic had budgeted 18 a day.
Fracica closed by reporting the hospital completed preliminary stages of its strategic planning initiative, which created the following statement: “Bothwell Regional Health Center will be a vibrant, and trusting partner that provides safe and compassionate care, engaging places to work and thrive, that fosters strong relationships with people and the communities it serves.”
The board also:
• Saw the repairs that were made to the ambulance ramp.
• Approved the payment of bills with expenses at $10,292,175 and liabilities at $15,313,274.
• Heard an update on a complaint the hospital will be filing along with other entities against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The board adjourned to a closed door session.
