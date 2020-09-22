The COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a significant topic of discussion at the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis reported Bothwell had a $34,330 loss in August. Supplies were roughly $270,000 and pro fees were about $290,000; both were mostly due to COVID-19. Of those two items, $408,000 was for COVID-19 testing, according to Davis. Bothwell has already had more than $1 million in expenses related to COVID-19 this year.
Volumes are still down in various areas for the month, including the emergency department, which has been down 20% since March 16. Davis also said salaries were more than $73,000 for the month.
“We had $55,000 of our employees out on sick with COVID,” Davis said. “Either with the actual COVID or being quarantined because of that.”
Year to date, the center’s budget was to be at a $1.3 million profit with the center actually being at almost a $900,000 loss without COVID-19 relief funds added in. Davis said if Bothwell had not received the funds, the center would be at a $9.6 million loss.
Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman asked Davis to address the rumor that hospitals are making money on COVID-19, which Davis answered Bothwell was not.
“As of right now, they (funds) have sustained us, but without any further action, we’ll be right there to the break-even...” Davis said.
“Everything that’s coming out is hospitals are not going to make money off these CARES Act funds,” Davis later added. “They will cover lost revenues, they will cover extra expenses, but when it’s all said and done, it will all be net.”
Wightman also asked Davis to address the rumors that hospitals get extra money for COVID-19 patients or for saying a patient’s cause of death was COVID-19. Ultimately, neither of these were true, according to Davis. Davis did say some hospitals in hotspots with high numbers of COVID-19 patients received some additional funding, but that only accounted for five in Missouri. Board member and City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also added the center loses money on every COVID-19 test it conducts.
“Bottom line per everybody’s edification, if we wouldn’t have gotten the loan we would be in huge trouble,” Shaw added. “We wouldn’t be able to cash flow right now, but we do have to pay that back. So we’ve got to make sure that we’re vigilant on how we come out of this on the other side. If we wouldn’t have gotten the grants, we’d be in trouble long term, so anything we can do going forward.”
Wightman agreed, saying nothing had changed for Bothwell since June through using high amounts of personal protective equipment, doing “more testing than ever” and having staff out due to the pandemic. She said she didn’t see it changing at the end of the year.
Later in the meeting, Vice President of Clinic Operations Keith Morrow stated the walk-in clinic’s busiest day previously had been 177 patients. The clinic beat that number Monday with 241 patients. Of the 241, 198 were related to COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica also pointed out the pandemic was likely to worsen before it gets better, and Bothwell likely had not seen the worst of it yet.
Earlier in the meeting, Fracica pointed out some COVID-19 patients may need to be hospitalized for three to four weeks, which is where Bothwell could “get in trouble” and create the need to keep COVID-19 patients in other areas of the hospital.
Relating to that concern, Davis presented a plan to use up to $5 million of Bothwell’s COVID-19 funds for the HVAC system to replace eight air handlers with four new ones, which the board approved.
Two of the air handlers were installed in 1972. Fracica also pointed out the handlers were reaching the end of their lifetimes. Shaw stated it was something Bothwell would have to do eventually. According to Shaw, the handlers were “on its last leg,” and a critical piece of equipment the hospital couldn’t operate without.
“What would help us is as Phil (Fracica) was saying, we’re limited on beds as far as taking care of these (COVID-19) patients,” Davis said. “Well, by replacing our HVAC system, we’d be able to make all of our nine CCU beds negative pressure rooms of which they’ll be able to turn them on and off.
“We would be able to take six beds on the north side of the PCU that they would be able to make those all negative rooms as well. There would be able to be rooms in there where they could take on and off their PPE that would still be in a negative room.”
Davis said Bothwell is pricing out six or so other rooms also to vent them out. Davis said staff estimated it would cost less than $5 million.
Davis said doing it all at once would save money and it could be done without any downtime for Bothwell.
The project would be fully completed around March, according to Davis.
The center will now have to get permission from the Sedalia City Council to borrow up to $5 million for the project.
The board also:
• Were introduced to new physicians Dr. Misty Todd and Dr. Chereena Walker.
• Heard a Medical Executive Committee update from Fracica.
• Hosted its SLT roundtable, where members discussed the increase in violence and severity of violence the center was seeing.
