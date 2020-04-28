The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday night via videoconference where it heard a presentation over COVID-19, talked about reopening some services and heard about the center’s financing.
The meeting began with Bothwell Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica giving a presentation on testing for COVID-19, therapy for COVID-19 and reopening the economy.
Wightman explained the center had two lab options for testing as of Tuesday: Quest Diagnostics which has a 12- to 24-hour turnaround and St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City with a 10- to 18-hour turnaround. The center is also expecting to be able to utilize Abbott Rapid Test sometime in mid-May with a four- to 15-minute turnaround.
Fracica and Wightman both spoke of the importance of individuals wearing masks with the reopening of the economy. The board plans on looking into ideas to inform the public of the importance and distribute masks.
“One of the big things that has become increasingly apparent is that the value for wearing masks is that it doesn’t so much protect the wearer as much protects the people around them,” Fracica explained. “The masks are very effective in reducing the shedding of virus from somebody who is coughing or sneezing...
“If you can get it at the source, people have used the example of taking a hose and spraying down a room,” Fracica continued. “You’re going to be able to protect the people in the room better if you put a cup over the end of the hose than you are putting a raincoat on everybody who is in the room. I think that’s an important factor.”
Fracica said restaurants are unique because individuals eating can’t wear a mask and will be at a table for an extended period of time. He recommended restaurants space tables out as far as possible, use some type of dividers, and offer dining outside.
Dr. Stuart Braverman gave a presentation over the Medical Executive Committee. He said surgical services have been “talking like crazy on how do we decide who we can safely operate on at the hospital, who we have to not operate on at the hospital.”
“We’ll keep doing the procedures that we feel we need to do for the patients’ best interest while not putting anybody in harm's way,” Braverman added.
Staff was asked if a backup of surgeries could be created. Fracica said there is talk about doing surgeries based on the greatest need and those that are easy to do, do not require a lot of resources, and are not at risk for deterioration. Fracica explained Bothwell has been opening its schedule up a little bit more and has a committee coming up with a plan for that.
“Our intention is to do as much of it as we can as long as we think we can do it safely,” Fracica said.
Vice President of Clinic Operations Keith Marrow also reported clinic numbers were increasing. The clinic has been ramping up its virtual visits or phone call visits, ramping up its clinic visits and maybe expanding some hours.
In March, the Sedalia City Council approved Bothwell obtaining an unsecured note with the Central Bank of Sedalia to offset cash flow ramifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic through a $5 million line of credit with no collateral. The line of credit is still open but has not been used, according to Davis.
“Before we could even have the documents all signed the federal government came through with a whole bunch of items which have come through the CARES Act,” Davis explained. “Several of those are grants. The grants that we did receive are based off our Medicare revenue. We did receive $2.6 million of grants to date.”
Davis said there is a possibility of getting more grant money in the next week or so. Bothwell also received Medicare advanced payments at roughly $15 million. Those funds will be taken out of what Bothwell would receive in the future from Medicare. The hospital also received roughly $138,000 last Friday based on its COVID-19 experience and coronary care unit beds. Davis said the hospital is also eligible for other grants.
“To put it in perspective, our average expenses per month is $10 million,” Davis explained. “When you have your revenue cut in half this what they’ve given us as far as to sustain our operations for a while. Depending on how this pandemic plays out, at the end, we are not going to make money on this. At the end, it is all going to come out in cost reports but there are other items that we are looking at to also procure some additional funds.”
Year to date, Bothwell has a net operating margin gap between the budget and its actual funds of $5.6 million and revenue for March was down nearly $3.8 million with an overall loss for the month of roughly $3.3 million.
The board also:
• Approved the payment of bills at $10,558,920 and liabilities at $14,145,642.
• Heard an update from Human Resources Director Lisa Irwin, a financial update from Davis and an update on the center’s supplies.
• Recognized Dr. Philip Fracica and his work on the center’s COVID-19 response.
