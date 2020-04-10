Even with only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County, Bothwell Regional Health Center is continuing to prepare for the potential of more cases and making changes to keep patients safe.
According to a news release, the Bothwell Command Center, a component of the hospital’s existing Hospital Incident Command System policy, was activated March 16. Hospital leadership, physicians and community health care partners such as the Pettis County Health Center, the Pettis County Ambulance District and Katy Trail Community Health meet six times a week to discuss progress on various aspects of COVID-19 preparation.
CEO Lori Wightman told the Democrat by phone Thursday it helps with efficiency, preventing duplication of efforts, and coordinating efforts among all partners. Those partners also get updates on the latest information coming from the local, state and federal levels.
There are only three cases in Pettis County and none required hospitalization. According to the Pettis County Health Center, all three are in isolation at home with their families. Wightman said that low number indicates the community is staying home and properly practicing social distancing.
As other cities and states experience higher rates of infection, Bothwell is able to learn about new practices in preparation for a possible increase. One such idea was creating an online COVID-19 assessment available at brhc.org. People can fill out the questionnaire and receive an email from a medical provider with next steps within 24 hours. There is also a 24/7 hotline to answer questions and concerns about the coronavirus. Citizens can call 660-826-8833 and ask to be transferred to the COVID-19 hotline.
“We’re in allergy and influenza season, everyone has had the experience of, ‘I have a sore throat, I wonder if I have it (COVID-19)?’ I thought that was a great way to be able to any hour of the night do this assessment,” Wightman said. “Two nurse practitioners are 24/7 watching for those emails or calls in the COVID-19 hotline. ... I thought it was a nice service to offer people who are really concerned. And we want people to be concerned but not fearful.”
Wightman said the hospital received 15 to 20 calls and assessment submissions when the options first launched but in the last few days they’ve only received two or three per day.
In-person appointments are still available at Bothwell clinics for patients who need them, but virtual appointments are now an option. Bothwell has never offered a virtual option, but staff worked to implement virtual visits in the last few weeks as the pandemic reached Missouri.
“Physicians and patients, there wasn’t a big urgency about trying them (virtual visits) but now there’s a lot of interest from both. Physicians and patients, once they try it and figure it out, they love it,” Wightman said. “There’s a lot of things you can do virtually. Especially when checking on progress, a lot of visits can be done virtually and getting the quality of the visit is the same.”
Wightman said physicians’ nurses are working with patients to make sure they are able to set up the technology ahead of their virtual visit. Wightman said she wouldn’t have exact numbers until Friday’s Command Center meeting but that virtual visits have tripled from the first week to the second week.
According to Wightman, Dr. John Russell has a number of patients residing in nursing homes. With tight restrictions at area nursing homes, Russell has been utilizing virtual visits to conduct those appointments. Wightman said the hospital has been reaching out to those homes and found out some didn’t have the technology. The Bothwell Foundation was able to provide one facility with an iPad to conduct the visits, she said.
Changes are also coming to the Emergency Department starting with a trial Friday. Patients with conditions such as a heart attack will still be seen immediately, but Wightman said the majority of ED patients don’t come by ambulance and are not in acute distress.
For those patients, a nurse practitioner will either do a virtual visit or come to the patient’s vehicle to ask questions, and maybe even draw labs. This will decrease the number of people exposed to a potential COVID-19 patient and decrease the number of people who need to wear a gown and gloves.
Bothwell is also preparing financially in case Pettis County sees an increase in cases or has to help with overflow patients from Kansas City hospitals. Earlier this week, the Sedalia City Council approved Bothwell to seek a $5 million line of credit from the Central Bank of Sedalia.
Like many businesses, Bothwell is seeing a decrease in revenue as people stay home and postpone things like elective surgeries. According to a news release, surgeries are down 75% and outpatient clinic visits are down 50%.
“We don’t have the influx of revenue like we usually do and this preparation has not been without a price tag — getting more equipment, getting people trained, all of that — so it’s a cash flow issue really,” Wightman said. “We got an advance from Medicare this week that certainly will help cash flow. If we get a surge of patients I want to make sure our attention is on patient care not how we’re going to make payroll.
“That (line of credit) will allow us and these advances we’ve been getting from the state and federal government will allow that to happen. We’ll draw on that to meet regular payroll and other obligations that we can’t put off paying during this time when we have a fraction of the revenue we usually have.”
Having adequate personal protective equipment has been a concern for health care workers across the country. Wightman said every clinic employee this week was issued five N95 masks, each in a different paper bag labeled with a different color. On blue days, employees wear the mask in their blue bag, then place it back in the bag until blue day the following week. Employees were also issued eye protection.
“The literature indicates if you put the mask in a paper bag, the virus dries and decontaminates itself in four days for sure, we added a fifth to be safe,” Wightman explained. “If masks get bent out of shape, we do have enough to give you a replacement. If employees are going in to do a respiratory procedure, then they’re wearing surgical or homemade cotton masks over the respirator to further protect it so it can be reused.”
The hospital is continuing to accumulate N95 masks so there are enough to replace any contaminated during procedures.
“It’s gowns we’re really searching for,” Wightman said. “Unless our little group of sewers can sew cloth gowns that we can then launder. Each week is a different thing. It was masks, now it’s gowns.”
Bothwell has received an outpouring of support from the community. Wightman said they couldn’t find paper bags for the N95 masks anywhere so they got some from Burger King. Zephyr has been making masks, Smith-Cotton High School teachers are using a 3D printer to help with masks, sewing groups are making masks and figuring out how to make gowns, and elementary schools created chalk drawings on the hospital’s sidewalks. Several groups and restaurants have provided dinner for Bothwell staff a few times this week.
“It’s been amazing, I’ve just been honored to be part of this community,” Wightman said. “Not a day goes by that there isn’t some group, some person, some business reaching out to say, how can I help?”
